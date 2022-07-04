Desperate for some much-needed points, Ballarat City FC failed to capitalise against ninth-placed Box Hill United in Saturday's NPL3 match-up.
Box Hill dealt City FC a thumping 5-1 defeat as the Ballarat side falls back inside the bottom-two relegation zone with six rounds to play.
Advertisement
It marks the second-consecutive week which City FC has conceded five goals after suffering a 5-nil loss to Melbourne City in round 15.
The loss hurts even more for City FC after the Springvale White Eagles recorded a 2-nil upset win over Western United.
The White Eagles and City FC have been locked in a tightly-contested relegation battle as the two sides have constantly swapped 10th and 11th place on the NPL3 ladder.
With two points separating Springvale and City FC it sets up a season-defining round 17 fixture between the two sides.
It will likely be season over for the loser of this Saturday's match-up with City FC facing a tough fixture to end the season.
City FC prepares to end its season going head-to-head with three top-four sides in Melbourne Victory, Western United and Preston.
Ballarat managed just the one point when it played those three sides earlier in the season, making Saturday's Springvale affair all the more important.
Ballarat City FC hosts the Springvale White Eagles at 3pm on July 9 at Morshead Park in a must-win match-up for either side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.