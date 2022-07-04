Captain puts on best individual performance of the season | BFNL Stars of the Week

In a losing cause, Darley captain Brett Bewley put together the highest-ranking individual performance of the Ballarat Football Netball League season.
The former Fremantle Docker racked up 224 ranking points, eclipsing the previous record of 214 set by Sebastopol captain Tony Lockyer in a win against Melton South.
Against North Ballarat, Bewley finished with 45 disposals, season-high totals for contested disposals (23) and clearances (12), 10 effective tackles, and capped the day with a goal.
Of his 10 games this season, Bewley has racked up more than 40 disposals on six occasions.
The Devils skipper tops the competition with an average of 37.9 disposals a match and 15.8 contested disposals. He also ranks in the top five for inside 50s (6.5), total groundball gets (12.8), hard ball gets (6.2), and effective tackles (6.7).
WATCH BEWLEY'S HIGHLIGHTS AGAINST NORTH BALLARAT:
Lockyer's 214-point performance came in round seven when he racked up 48 disposals and kicked three fourth-quarter goals to push his side to a come-from-behind win against the Panthers.
Bacchus Marsh playing coach Tom German was round 11's second-best performer, finishing with 181 ranking points in a five-goal win against Lake Wendouree.
German had a round-high 12 clearances, alongside 37 disposals at 78 per cent efficiency and eight inside 50s.
Sunbury captain Daniel Toman rounded out the minor placings with a 171-ranking point performance in a one-point loss to Ballarat.
Toman racked up 42 disposals (23 contested) at 80 per cent efficiency in what was his most productive performance since a 50-touch showing on the season's opening day.
The Lions leader also finished with 10 clearances and nine tackles.
Other standout performers were North Ballarat ruck Cam McCallum who had a round-high 59 hit outs, and Redan's Flynn Atchison with 12 one per centers and 15 spoils.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
