Many people who walk Lake Wendouree each morning will be familiar with the sight of a group of tai chi practitioners slowly moving through their meditations, led by a quietly-spoken, constantly-smiling Jijun Yang.
Mr Yang - or Jack as he's widely known - has been leading the free daily classes for over three years. He knows and greets every person attending by name, before beginning the day's gentle martial art.
That may be about to change. Mr Yang and his partner Caihua (Shirley) Jin are facing being sent from Australia for an indefinite period as Mr Yang's working visa has expired. They are asking the federal government to consider allowing them to reapply for their visas from within the country, rather than being forced to travel back to China or a third country.
Mr Yang teaches Chinese to students at Mt Clear College and Napoleons Primary School, and runs tai chi and Chinese folk music classes (he's a proficient musician) through the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council. Ms Jin, who has a dependent visa, works as a dental nurse in a Ballarat orthodontic clinic and cleans in a motel. They have written to local federal member Catherine King on several occasions asking for consideration of their plight.
The likelihood of being sent from the country is distressing, Mr Yang says; it would mean losing not only their contributions to Ballarat's wider community, but their home and friends. Active members of St Peter's Anglican Church, they help with the charity shop and other community services. The couple also volunteer at North Ballarat Sports Club and give cultural lectures and assistance to bodies like Rotary and Sovereign Hill.
"I haven't decided where to go," Mr Yang says.
"Fiji or New Zealand, or even back to China; it's really a big issue. If I go away, I have to stop a lot of things. I don't know how many months it will take for the immigration (department) to process my visa. I have written two letters to Catherine King for her help.
"If she could write a letter to the Immigration Minister, so the minister can give me a visa for which I can apply inside Australia, rather than going out, that will be really beneficial - not just for me as an individual (but) also for the whole community, for all the schools I support."
Support for Jack and Shirley to be given the chance to process their application locally has come from within his tai chi students and across the community.
Megan Finlayson started attending the lakeside tai chi classes on her doctor's recommendation.
"I met Jack January 2022 when I joined the tai chi sessions run each morning, " Ms Finlayson says.
"First time there, he asked my name and introduced himself to me as Jack. He then proceeded to greet each person by name. Now for an Aussie woman of age, my capacity to remember names was nowhere in the league of this smiling Chinese man. One of the many things he has taught me is learning new things helps keep the brain firing, with tai chi movements and people's names being great opportunities for synapse growth.
"Jack gives freely of his time to his community through offering tai chi and and related exercise sessions, to not only his lakeside people but also aged care and school groups. He currently holds a temporary working visa which requires renewal. Jack has been advised by the government to renew this visa he must leave Australia and reapply from offshore.
"It's suggested he goes to Fiji and wait for a period of three weeks to three years to obtain the paperwork. He is under the impression government members have the capacity to expedite working visa applications, where appropriate. It's upsetting to watch Jack battle with the uncertainty of his future in Ballarat. This process he and others must undertake is cruel and lacking the very kindness Jack offers us all."
Mr Yang acknowledges that when Catherine King was in opposition, she wrote a letter of support to the then immigration minister, enabling Mr Yang to re-enter the visa process, for which he is grateful. He doesn't want to cause grief, he says, but sent a second letter to keep his case in front of the Department of Home Affairs.
"We would like to continue to contribute more to the wellbeing of this community... to continue to establish our life here with more certainty," Mr Yang wrote.
Ms King's office declined to comment publicly on Mr Yang's case.
