WITH so many people of Irish heritage in Ballarat, it's a wonder why Gaelic Football has been a hit-and-miss in this city, but a group of determined Irish ex-pats and Australian's of Emerald Isle descent are determined to see the sport flourish.
The Ballarat Clovers are working towards their debut in the Garryowen 9's and Pearce's 7's in February with a plan to have two teams ready for a league debut in 2024.
Advertisement
The group of up to 35 players have been training each week at Russell Square over the winter months and are planning to return in September for a lead-in to their debut matches.
"Already we've got 50 or so members signed up," club spokesperson Niamh Younger said.
"There are the two competitions next February at the start and the end.
"These are one day tournaments where we play three or four matches on the day, we'll be entering the intermediate league to start off, there's the senior and intermediate competitions, we're keen to start off and hoping that will be our entry point.
"Then if we get enough traction, enough support then we'll look to get a full 15-a-side in 2024. It's an all-Melbourne league, but there is a Geelong regional team as well, so we're hopeful of getting some friendlies as well."
Club vice president Louise Callaghan said the team, which launched in April, had seen a massive amount of interest.
"We've had loads of interest, we were quite surprised to be honest, but it's just kept building each and every week," she said.
"We've got the momentum and a lot of backing and support behind us, our major sponsor is the Munster Arms. At the moment we're working with the council to try and apply for some grants, so hopefully we'll can get the ball rolling."
Callaghan said Gaelic Football provided a great chance for footballers to continue training and playing during the summer months.
"We'll be joining a men's and women's competition, so we'd need 15 women and 15 men for each league team, right now we've got a few more women involved actually," she said.
"What we hope to do is get it known within football clubs as the game is quite similar to Aussie Rules, so we see this as a potential option for players who wish to continue playing in the summer months.
Anyone wishing to join or get up to date information can log onto Facebook and search for Ballarat Clovers.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.