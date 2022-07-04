The Courier

Creditors and staff owed millions as Snowdon Developments collapses

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:14am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

A Melbourne building firm with contracts for government work in Ballarat has gone into liquidation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.