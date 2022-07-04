A Melbourne building firm with contracts for government work in Ballarat has gone into liquidation.
As reported in The Courier last week, builder Snowdon Developments was likely to be wound up after it was revealed the company was failing to pay superannuation and creditors were serving notices on the company for undelivered contracts and unpaid bills.
Advertisement
Snowdon went into voluntary administration on Friday, according to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).
The company held a staff meeting on Friday where employees were told they were no longer required.
Staff reported they had not been paid and were owed almost a month in arrears.
Many had quit previously realising they were unlikely to receive their entitlements.
It was reported the directors of Snowdon, Christopher Sandner and Orlando Sandner, had sought a meeting with government officials to obtain a financial bailout, just prior to the liquidation.
READ MORE:
In a statement issued before the liquidation, a Homes Victoria spokesperson said Homes Victoria has been working to assist Snowdon Developments through a difficult period.
"Snowdon Developments has completed 25 social housing dwellings in the Ballarat area," they said.
"All are tenanted. Homes Victoria is working with Snowdon to finalise works on one further project that is nearing completion."
Its understood Snowdon had built dwellings in Wendouree, Ballarat East, Delacombe and Sebastopol. Calls made to the company went to an answering service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.