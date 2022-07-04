The Courier

Mars Stadium will be the Bulldogs' home away from home this AFLW season

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:05am, first published 1:33am
BACK IN TOWN: Bulldogs' Eleanor Brown battles against Brisbane's Shannon Campbell at Mars Stadium last season. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Mars Stadium is set to host two AFLW matches in October after the league released the fixture for its historic seventh season on Monday.

