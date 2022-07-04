Mars Stadium is set to host two AFLW matches in October after the league released the fixture for its historic seventh season on Monday.
The Western Bulldogs will play two games at Mars Stadium in October, doubling up on their Ballarat home games from last season.
Despite the season increasing from nine rounds to 10 in the 2021-22 season, Ballarat only hosted one AFLW match.
Due to the Whitten Oval redevelopments, the Bulldogs will now instead play two games of their five home games at Mars Stadium, with two matches at Princes Park and one at Punt Road.
The Bulldogs host Geelong, which features Redan product Amy McDonald, in round six on Saturday, October 1 at 2.10pm.
Just two weeks later, the Bulldogs will be back at Mars Stadium on Sunday, October 16 for a Pride Round match-up against St Kilda at 1.10pm.
The round eight clash with St Kilda means Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Ella Friend will return to Mars Stadium for the first time as an AFLW player.
Recent AFLW draftee Paige Scott will be eyeing off a round one debut for Essendon against fellow expansion club Hawthorn in a Saturday night blockbuster.
Scott will line-up against Ballarat's Kaitlyn Ashmore, who joined the Hawks in the off-season after 33 games with North Melbourne.
The 2022 AFLW season is the first season to feature all 18 clubs after Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney joined the league as expansion clubs this year.
The ground-breaking season begins on Thursday, August 25 when Carlton host Collingwood at Princes Park.
