A man who turned his lights off and drove at police on Cuthberts Road has pleaded guilty to several charges of endangering life.
Caleb John Fraser, now 32, was arrested after a morning rampage across Ballarat and Haddon on May 14 last year.
Facing the County Court in Melbourne on Monday, Fraser pleaded guilty to several charges, including intentionally exposing emergency services workers to risk by driving, reckless conduct endangering life, resisting emergency workers on duty, and possessing a drug of dependence, as well as breaching court orders, after spending more than a year in prison on remand.
According to police, Fraser was arrested on the evening of May 13 and was released in the early hours of May 14.
Police in a marked divisional van later saw a ute registered to Fraser driving at speed towards them on Cuthberts Road after turning its lights off and crossing to the wrong side of the road, causing them to take evasive action.
Later that morning, police followed the same ute along the Glenelg Highway from Haddon, with the driver clocked at between 140km/h and 150km/h and swerving repeatedly into oncoming traffic.
The pursuit was called off around the Delacombe Town Centre, but witnesses reported seeing the ute being driven on the wrong side of the road in Sebastopol, with the driver swearing and laughing at other road users.
About an hour later, police attended Fraser's Sebastopol address, where he refused to let them in.
Police forced entry and wrestled him to the ground, finding 13 Xanax tablets in his pocket.
Fraser's defence lawyer noted Fraser suffered from an acquired brain injury, and his moral culpability may be lessened.
Judge James Parrish discussed the effect of the extensive time spent in custody - Fraser has been on remand for more than a year since his arrest, and some of the time served counted towards an earlier sentence from the Magistrates' Court for drug and imitation firearm possession charges - and the difficulties faced through COVID lockdowns.
Fraser also spoke directly to the court under oath, apologising for his actions and for putting the public at risk, stating jail had been a "wake-up call" and he would seek rehabilitation for drug use.
"It was definitely outrageous behavior, definitely uncalled for, you can't get around in the community like that and put other people at risk," he said.
"Other people didn't deserve to suffer, I'm glad nothing happened, but no one should fear for their life because of me ... I've driven at people, they'll remember that and they'll be fearful to drive, possibly, I feel terrible."
However, the prosecution noted Fraser had received an earlier conviction for careless driving in 2012.
"Should that have been a wake-up call back then, an opportunity to rehabilitate yourself?" the Crown prosecutor asked Fraser. "Yes, 100 per cent, I was going really well until I started using ice and I went downhill really fast," he replied.
The case will return to court in August for sentencing.
