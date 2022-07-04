He might have only been driving past, but a stranger's kindness and first aid knowledge helped keep Oliver Asker alive.
Last week Oliver was enjoying himself at a school holiday program when heart issues caused him to collapse out of the blue.
Oliver's dad Blake Asker said the man was driving past the school when he saw a commotion and stopped to see what was happening.
"He told me he thought he may be able to help," Mr Asker said.
The stranger administered CPR for 10 minutes while they waited for paramedics to arrive.
"We are very, very thankful," Mr Asker said.
He said he "rocketed from work to the school" when he found out about Oliver.
"Then they packed him up and chucked him in the ambulance." He was then airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital.
Mr Asker said it was not until afterwards he realised there was someone who had given first aid.
"As you can imagine there was a bit going on at the time," he said.
Mr Archer was able to track down the man who helped to say 'thank you'.
"After having a conversation with him, he seems like a pretty humble dude who can read situations pretty well," he said.
"I did ring him and thanked him and all the rest and it was just like water off a duck's back."
Oliver has woken from his induced coma and is now awaiting surgery.
"There are potentially a couple more [surgeries] that need to happen and a long road to recovery," Mr Asker said. In the week since the incident, his sister has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help support the family.
"I did not know she was gonna do it," he said.
"I do not usually ask for handouts or anything like that.
"All our families, both mine and Nicole's (Oliver's mum), are all interstate so that is probably the only way that my sister thought that she could help."
Mr Asker said he appreciated the help from both his family and others who have pitched in but right now he is working on being there for both Oliver and his twin Flynn.
