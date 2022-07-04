The Courier

Community supports Asker family as Oliver awaits surgery at the Royal Children's Hospital

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated July 4 2022 - 9:17am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOPE: Oliver Asker is currently in the Royal Children's Hospital awaiting surgery. Picture: supplied.

He might have only been driving past, but a stranger's kindness and first aid knowledge helped keep Oliver Asker alive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.