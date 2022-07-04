The Courier

Brad Hannaford is finally in a home of his own after spending more than 10 weeks sleeping rough in Ballarat

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated July 4 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 7:30pm
ALL SMILES: Brad Hannaford, who had spent more than 10 weeks living in his car in Ballarat East, finally moved into a place of his own yesterday morning. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

After braving about 12 weeks exposed to Victoria's harsh, wintry weather, there's good news for one man who's finally found a place of his own in the heart of Ballarat.

