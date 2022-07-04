After braving about 12 weeks exposed to Victoria's harsh, wintry weather, there's good news for one man who's finally found a place of his own in the heart of Ballarat.
Brad Hannaford, formerly of Healesville, is no stranger to hardship and the unexpected nature of life after having once owned his own business and a home to then losing it all due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.
However, despite all life has thrown at him, Mr Hannaford has remained optimistic and his latest win of securing a house at an affordable price, after seven failed rental applications, has given him even more reason to smile.
"I'm still not quite believing it yet," he said.
Mr Hannaford, who stepped into his rental property early on Monday morning, said while he was still waiting for his power to come on, he was still very much overjoyed to finally be "off the streets" and into a place of his own.
"Once the power is on and I can connect things up then that will be really good."
Mr Hannaford said he was especially thankful to Uniting Ballarat for their services and support during such a tumultuous period.
"Their (Uniting Ballarat) support has been invaluable, especially Ada from the Private Rental Assistance Program who has a great relationship with the real estate agents and really pushed for me to get this place and when it did happen that was fantastic," he said.
"Fortunately, I've also got Centrelink now and money coming in from their rent assistance program which will help me a lot with rent and will actually make it doable."
PRAP support worker Ada Watson, who supported Mr Hannaford during his rental process, said while it was difficult to navigate such a competitive rental market she was ecstatic to have "got him over the line."
"In Brad's case it was tricky and the process wasn't without rejection but he really put himself out there and I advocated for him and I'm so happy for him to now have his own place," Ms Watson said. "He can get his life back on track and having a home is where it all starts."
For those struggling to break into the rental market, who had also encountered homelessness, Ms Watson encouraged them to continue to persevere.
"If you're experiencing homelessness you don't need to be afraid to ask for help and I know it's difficult but you've got to keep going and fighting hard."
Mr Hannaford said he aimed to now use his voice and his experiences to advocate for others in a similar position.
"In my life I've always paid it forward and I would like to donate some of my time to Uniting Ballarat through their BreezeWay program," he said.
"I'd like to especially share my story at Breezeway and let people know what is and what isn't around and let them know they have somebody to talk to but also letting them know if they don't want to talk that's fine, too.
"I also hope that by sharing my story I can teach people like myself that in order to get help you need to put your pride back into your pocket."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
