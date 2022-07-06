A trip to Blacktown in August awaits Ballarat Royals young gun Adam Jirik, after the 18-year-old was chosen to represent Victoria at the School Sport Australia Championships, but the talented short stop has his eyes on an even bigger achievement.
Currently in talks with several American colleges, baseball could take Jirik from Ballarat to the United States in August next year on a college scholarship.
It will be quite the journey for Jirik, whose baseball story started with a flick of the television remote.
"I saw a baseball game on television back in the day and immediately wanted to give it a crack," Jirik said.
"There was a local club just down the road so I went and tried it and have been playing ever since."
Now, Jirik is focused on turning the Royals' season around along with an exciting opportunity with the Under-18 State Team in Blacktown.
"The chance to play more baseball and especially high-quality baseball will be a fantastic opportunity" he said.
"In those Victoria squads it is always top-quality players going head-to-head which, especially in Australia, is very beneficial."
Jirik's talented years spent at Essendon, East Belmont and now the Royals have consistently been rewarded with Victorian representation, but as he continues to grow as a player, the idea of baseball in the United States becomes a possibility.
"I was lucky enough to go to the United States to visit a few of the colleges that have been in contact with me," Jirik said.
"I have already talked with the baseball coaches and I know the college I want to go to. The plan would be to go over next year and study and play baseball."
Jirik said he never thought baseball would provide such an opportunity for him.
"Now that it is getting to a point where I am actually applying to the colleges and I will be going over soon, it is pretty surreal," he said.
Royals manager Brendan Robinson spoke incredibly highly of the talented youngster.
"Adam is a ripper kid. He is an absolute pleasure to coach," Robinson said.
"It has been good to watch him grow as a young man into an awesome player."
Jirik travels to Blacktown for the School Sport Australia Championships from August 14-20.
