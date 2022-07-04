"I'm hopeful I'll see it, but I know I probably won't see it in my time," said Stanley Kickett, who stood just metres from the imposing stare of the Queen Victoria statue, opposite Ballarat's Town Hall.
"But my grandchildren probably will, and that would be something."
Advertisement
Mr Kickett, an Indigenous man who has lived in Ballarat for close to 20 years, was speaking to the First Nations' call to change the date on which Australia Day is marked and celebrated.
Contrary to common misconception, cultural opposition to January 26 as a national day of celebration is not a recent cause, borne of what some have derisively labelled the 'blackarm version' of our history.
It's conversely something which predates the sesquicentenary of the British arrival at Sydney Cove.
Eighty-four years ago, on 26 January 1938, leaders of Indigenous communities in New South Wales and Victoria held a Day of Mourning, commemorating the beginning of what proved to be a brutal and illegal land grab with genocidal underpinnings lasting 150 years.
Those spearheading the movement - later to become NAIDOC - included the famous William Cooper, who, in a nod to what he called the "callous treatment" of First Nations people, appealed to the Australian nation to "make new laws for the education and care of Aborigines and a new policy which will raise our people to full citizen status and equality within the community".
This, said Rachel Muir on Monday afternoon, "never happened".
Ms Muir, herself a proud Yorta Yorta woman who lives on Wadawarrung land, was speaking to the large crowd of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people who had joined the City of Ballarat to mark NAIDOC week.
"Still, to this day," she told those gathered, "we're fighting for this change."
"Now is our time - we cannot afford to lose momentum [...] for systematic change. Whether it is seeking proper cultural and environmental protections, constitutional change, a comprehensive process of truth-telling, working towards treaties or calling out racism - we must do it together and it must be genuine.
"We need to move beyond just acknowledging good intentions, empty words and promises, and hollow commitments - we need to do [this] together and we all need to do it."
They were words echoed by acting City of Ballarat mayor Amy Johnson, who said the community "can and must do more" to confront the realities of our history and progress reconciliation.
"By celebrating the culture and preserving the history of First Nations peoples, we can move forward together in a country where equality and respect are the norm," she said.
"It's critical that we promote belonging and understanding of both our lived history and that to come."
Much like William Cooper before him, however, reconciliation to the mind of Mr Kickett necessarily involves moving Australia Day to a date wholly removed from the British colonisation of Australia.
"It's not that we're judgmental about people coming here to what we call the land of the free - our Country - and claiming Australia as their home; it is their home, too," he told The Courier.
"It's about healing. At the end of the day, NAIDOC week is all about the gathering of family - black and white. It's a celebration; it's about walking together - recognising that our skin colour is different, but inside our blood is the same colour as yours."
Advertisement
It is, in other words, both a celebration of Indigenous resilience - the longest continuous culture in the world - and our shared common humanity.
In 1879, some 60 years before Mr Cooper and others marked the first Day of Mourning, a Native American chief by the name of Standing Bear famously convinced a United States federal court of a similar sentiment.
"This hand is not the colour of yours," he told the court, raising his hand.
"But if I pierce it, I shall feel pain. If you pierce your hand, you also feel pain. The blood that will flow from mine will be of the same color as yours. I am a man. The same God made us both."
The long march for Indigenous justice in Australia, we might reflect, does not come before time.
You can celebrate NAIDOC Week and our rich Indigenous culture with BADAC at the showgrounds on Wednesday.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.