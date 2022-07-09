Ballarat's Link Road, recently closed by council for repairs, was an object of scrutiny by the state's Ombudsman just two years ago, with then-director of infrastructure and environment Terry Demeo's appointment of a nearly 80-year-old acquaintance as manager of the project queried by other council staff as to whether he could safely oversee the $38m works.
The manager, named as 'Officer B' in the Ombudsman report, later resigned over a 'a poor outcome of a road construction.'
The Ballarat Link Road was closed at the end of June for 'emergency' repairs and 'priority' works by the City of Ballarat. The closure, from the Blind Creek Road and Airport Drive roundabouts, was announced by City of Ballarat at the time via social media. It was the second time in a month repairs had closed the road.
Subsequently and following questions from The Courier, the City of Ballarat blamed subpar Victorian government engineering standards as the reason for works being required.
"The road asphalt was constructed at a depth of 40mm, consistent with the required [Regional Roads Victoria] standards appropriate in 2018 [and] is the reason the repairs are needed," a council spokesperson said.
Officer B... could not walk along the road to assess the asphalting for movement or defects... (he) conducted the assessment by driving his car parallel to the test vehicle, which... may not permit an accurate assessment.- A council officer
The spokesperson added that the works were "surface level repairs", primarily arising from the shallow depth of the road asphalt, and were not due to the pavement depth (the layer underneath the asphalt), which was "stable and in good condition."
However in the 2020 Ombudsman report Investigation of alleged improper conduct by Executive Officers at Ballarat City Council, the construction of the Link Road was examined in light of the appointment of 'Officer B' to the role of site supervisor of the multi-million dollar project by a panel of two council members: Mr Demeo and a council officer who reported to Mr Demeo.
This was in breach of the City of Ballarat's Council Recruitment and Selection Policy, which required three members. According to Mr Demeo, the third member, council's then HR coordinator, simply 'didn't show up'. The panel went ahead regardless of the breach.
It was a fait accompli, the Ombudsman said. Despite his advanced age and poor health - and seven other applicants - the man was given oversight of what was then 'the biggest project undertaken by council at that time', the second stage of the Ballarat West Link Road Project.
'Officer B' was a man who had admitted being a long-term friend of Mr Demeo from his time at Geelong Council. At no point did Mr Demeo declare his friendship with Officer B in the selection process.
"[t]he decision to appoint a person who was the most skilled and experienced in delivery of a project [the Ballarat West Link Road Project] was my only determinant - to seriously suggest that the decision was taken on the basis of friendship is ridiculous," Mr Demeo said in response to the Ombudsman's draft report.
Officer B (resigned) midway through a council project and investigators understand there were issues regarding a poor outcome of a road construction and a failure to follow and document the appropriate procurement process.- Victorian Ombudsman
"This was a project which required someone prepared to work seven days a week through the normal non-construction period of Ballarat in order to deliver on the anticipated/expected time frame."
Whether Officer B was fit enough to fulfil the role at all was a point of conjecture. The Ombudsman's investigation revealed concerns about Officer B's medical fitness as site supervisor.
According to the report: 'The second Panel member recorded concerns about Officer B's medical fitness on his recruitment records. He said he later crossed them out because he did not want to discriminate on the basis of Officer B's age, but: I did have concerns about his age... this [role for] construction of a road on a greenfield site - a considerable amount of walking is involved and he was obviously - probably from a fitness point of view you wouldn't classify him as being fit...'
The City of Ballarat's HR team also expressed concerns, dismissed by Mr Demeo: [We had] concerns that we couldn't perhaps provide [Officer B] with a safe work environment. Terry was adamant that this was the man for the role and that he needed him in the role because there's nobody else who could do this role.
The man was appointed on Mr Demeo's insistence, despite a critical statutory declaration to the Ombudsman from another council officer: 'Officer B could not 'walk a proof roll', meaning he could not walk along the road to assess the asphalting for movement or defects. The officer said Officer B conducted the assessment by driving his car parallel to the test vehicle, which he said may not permit an accurate assessment.'
This inability to properly assess the work being done - by the very person appointed by council to supervise the project - did not stop Officer B from being reappointed to his role at the end of his contract in December 2017. Mr Demeo contacted the now-dismissed City of Ballarat CEO Justine Linley, negotiating an extension of Officer B's contract until September 2019.
The terms of of the contract have not been revealed by the City of Ballarat. Similar contracts for supervisory roles have drawn salaries of between $150,000 to $250,000. Officer B did receive a vehicle allowance of $30,000, later increased to $40,000.
The Link Road project stage finished in April 2018. Officer B was given five other projects at council, which the Ombudsman found could have been completed by more junior staff. He worked from a hut rather than at the council offices.
In June 2019 Officer B resigned prematurely.
The Ombudsman found that, 'at the time, Officer B was midway through a council project and investigators understand there were issues regarding a poor outcome of a road construction and a failure to follow and document the appropriate procurement process.'
The Courier is aware of Officer B's identity but has chosen not to name him.
The City of Ballarat's CEO Evan King said the council was aware of the report.
"While we are aware of Link Road being referenced in the Ombudsman's report, as stated last week, Link Road was constructed in accordance with the road standards appropriate in 2018," Mr King said.
"It remains our understanding the surface failure of some parts of Link Road are related to the depth of the asphalt based on our inspections of the layers underneath the surface being sound."
Terry was adamant that this was the man for the role and that he needed him in the role- Council's HR team, 2020
Deputy Premier and Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan would not be drawn on council's explanation of the road's issues.
"I don't have a lot to comment on that, I know it's a matter being worked through the with the City of Ballarat and Regional Roads Victoria," she said on Friday.
"The most important thing is we get projects completed and the road benefits the local community. I'm catching up with the City of Ballarat later to talk primarily about the Commonwealth Games... we can always catch up with them on this issue as well."
