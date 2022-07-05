Neighbours of a dangerous Bunkers Hill intersection where a tragic accident cost the life of young hairdresser last week are demanding urgent safety upgrades after years of serious crashes.
But they're disappointed there seems little urgency from controlling bodies even though simple safety measures - like changing give way signs to stop signs - could be quickly and cheaply put in place.
For years local residents have called for improved safety measures including stop signs, a speed limit reduction ripple strips, and clearing vegetation away from the corner at a minimum to reduce the risk of accidents at the rural intersection of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads in Bunkers Hill.
Alex Baines, 24, died on June 27 when the car she was travelling in and a ute collided at the intersection where locals have long feared a fatality could occur.
"It has been only a matter of time before the intersection of Finches and Greenhalghs Rds claimed a life," Chris Ridsdale said.
"Living in the area for the past 30 years and driving through that intersection often several times a day, as a local I am always extremely cautious when approaching and driving through it. Unfortunately, not every driver is."
Cars travel along Greenhalghs Rd at 100kmh, sometimes faster, and the intersection is on the crest of a hill.
"The approach to the intersection on Greenhalghs Rd needs to be 80kmh and there needs to be stop signs on Finchs Rd."
Frank Gedye, who lives nearby, said even locals taking the "greatest care" at the intersection and knowing its dangers could find themselves in a "precarious situation".
"There have been other accidents at this intersection and Council has always been well aware of it and what have they done ... nothing," he said.
"There are solutions which should be acted upon by council immediately not just sent to planning and sometime, something is done. Let's not see another family suffer the same grief."
Mr Gedye also called for the second stage of the Ballarat Western Link Road to be fast-tracked to take the pressure off rural roads west of Ballarat that were not built for the amount of traffic they now carry.
In a response to questions The Courier sent to the City of Ballarat last Wednesday asking if they would act on safety concerns about the intersection of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads in Bunkers Hill, chief executive officer Evan King said the intersection would "continue to be assessed as part of the City of Ballarat's broader program of works, which determines priorities for road management, including maintenance and upgrades".
"We take into consideration the community's concerns and will continue to work with stakeholders to determine any options to improve the intersection," he said. "We encourage all drivers to take care on the roads and drive to the conditions.
"Any life lost as a result of road trauma is an absolute tragedy and we extend our deepest sympathies to all that have been impacted."
The Department of Transport said Finchs and Greenhalghs roads were local roads and proposed improvements to the intersection would be for council to determine, but said it would review the speed zone if it received a request from council.
Speed limit change requests are reviewed by the Department of Transport on a case by case basis based on factors including site investigations, crash history, road use, pedestrian activity, primary function of the road and community sentiment.
