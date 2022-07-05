Police searching for witnesses after hunting-knife wielding CBD incident

Ballarat police are searching for witnesses after a terrifying incident in the CBD last month.
According to Ballarat's official Eyewatch Facebook page, the incident occurred at the Big W car park on Curtis Street about 12.40pm on June 18.
Police said a blue Volkswagen Golf attempted to pass the victim, and hit the victim's driver's side rear panel.
An unknown male then got out of that vehicle and "proceeded to hit the victim's vehicle with what appeared to be a hunting knife approximately three times before getting back into his car and driving off".
Anyone in the car park at the time who saw the incident is urged to phone Senior Constable Torpy at the Ballarat police station on 5336 6000.
