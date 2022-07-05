The Courier
Changes to COVID PCR test availability at Creswick Road testing site

By Michelle Smith
Updated July 6 2022 - 3:01am, first published July 5 2022 - 7:30am
Most people visiting the Creswick Road COVID testing centre will now be given rapid antigen tests after the state government scaled back the mass PCR testing and COVID-19 vaccination programs.

