Most people visiting the Creswick Road COVID testing centre will now be given rapid antigen tests after the state government scaled back the mass PCR testing and COVID-19 vaccination programs.
PCR tests will be mainly offered to symptomatic individuals and vulnerable Victorians who need a definitive diagnosis to get access to anti-viral medications that help reduce the severity of COVID infection.
Advertisement
Others with mild respiratory symptoms, or contacts who have been advised to get tested, will be given RATs following the changes which quietly came in to effect last week.
In a statement Grampians Health - Ballarat said rapid antigen tests were now the front-line tests.
"Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) are the primary tool for detecting COVID-19 to enable timely clinical care and management for most Victorians. If members of our community are symptomatic, they are encouraged to test first with a RAT," Grampians Health said in a statement.
PCR tests are still available for people with symptoms who are 65 and over, have other health conditions including chronic disease, who are not vaccinated or up-to-date with their vaccination, who are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, women who are pregnant or have given birth in the previous two weeks, and anyone who has been directed to have a PCR test by the Public Health Unit or their doctor.
People presenting with moderate to severe COVID symptoms will be offered a PCR.
About 80 per cent of new daily infections are now detected using rapid antigen tests.
More than 21.2 million PCR tests have been performed in Victoria since the pandemic began.
Former Victorian health minister Martin Foley announced the changes last month before announcing he would resign from politics at the next election and stepping down from the health portfolio.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Rapid antigen tests have changed the way most Victorians test, but most importantly, PCR and in-reach testing will still be available for our most vulnerable communities," he said.
UFS primary care operations manager Danielle Trezise said UFS was still offering PCR tests at their Doveton Street clinic for everyone with symptoms or who had tested positive on a RAT, and was the only centre also testing for influenza and other viral respiratory illnesses at the same time.
Bookings can be made or the UFS respiratory clinic also accepts walk-ins.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.