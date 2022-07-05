Massive delays expected for passengers after West Gate Bridge smash

UPDATE 2.45pm: The West Gate Bridge has been re-opened but delays remain as banked up congestion keeps moving, according to the Department of Transport.
There are residual delays this afternoon, according to V/Line, which will extend into peak this afternoon.
No services have been cancelled at this time
PREVIOUSLY:
All Ballarat V/Line services will be delayed until further notice, with train replacement buses being held up after a horrific crash on the West Gate Bridge in Melbourne this morning.
Police are investigating the collision, which has caused massive delays on the outbound lanes of the bridge.
The West Gate Bridge remains closed outbound, as of 2pm, with significant delays and congestion across the city.
According to Victoria Police Media, "it's understood a car was travelling outbound along the West Gate Freeway near Williamstown Road when it collided with a truck around 10.35am".
"The male driver of the car was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
"A male passenger of the car was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
"Three other males who were in the car are being assessed by paramedics.
"The two male occupants of the truck were not injured and were assessed by paramedics at the scene.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing."
An alert on the V/Line website states passengers should expect hour-long delays.
"Due to an accident on the West Gate Bridge on the outbound lanes, replacement coaches in the area have been significantly delayed," it states.
"Please allow an additional 60 minutes for your journey. We apologise for the delay to your journey."
The bridge closure is under Victoria Police control. The freeway will re-open when investigations are complete and it's safe to do so, the Department of Transport added.
It's not known if any services have been cancelled - V/Line has been contacted for further information.
All V/Line services on the Ballarat line will be replaced by coaches until July 14.
