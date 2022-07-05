Mountain bikers are worried proposed changes at the Woowookarung Regional Park will impact their availability to use the space.
The Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club have previously raised concerned about different trails closing in the park, especially since they were used so much during COVID-19 lockdowns.
A subsection of the BSCC, the Ballarat Mountain Bike Club, will be meeting on Saturday, July 23 to collect community feedback about how different users might be affected by the trails available.
Anyone who uses the trails are encouraged to meet at 3 30pm at the BSCC club rooms next to the Cycling Track at Marty Busch Reserve.
"We are seeking community and user feedback on the impact trail removals will have on them," the committee said in a statement.
The committee is worried the removal of the trails before any replacements have been opened will negatively affect the mountain bike community.
"The park was created for the community of Ballarat for mental and physical wellbeing," the committee said.
The committee is looking to work with Parks Victoria to secure more areas where mountain biking will be available in Woowookarung, including places like plantation areas highlighted in the agency's strategic plan.
"We want to ensure the community is not worse off."
Parks Victoria acting district manager David Petty said they have been working with park users over the last two years to discuss the future of the tracks and trails in the park.
"We have also met with the Traditional Owners - the Wadawurrung Aboriginal Traditional Owner Corporation - on Country to discuss how best to achieve a sustainable trail network," he said in a statement.
"We are grateful for the feedback and have undertaken recent ecological surveys to help inform next steps."
Mr Petty said Parks Victoria will continue to discuss the trails and keep people informed as it progresses.
