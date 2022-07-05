The Courier

Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club wants to work with Parks Victoria to keep and develop trails for biking and walking

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woowookarung Park

Mountain bikers are worried proposed changes at the Woowookarung Regional Park will impact their availability to use the space.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.