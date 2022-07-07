Contemporary style with stunning views

Prepare to feel instantly wowed as you step inside this brand new custom-built residence from highly regarded McMaster Designer Homes.
The two-storey residence offers quality and style throughout including a strikingly modern and spacious kitchen and family living and dining area.
European appliances, double ovens, stone benchtops and a fully fitted butler's pantry are among the kitchen highlights.
The main living zone opens out via glass stacker doors to the alfresco area, which overlooks parkland views and beautifully landscaped gardens.
Features in the main bedroom suite include a walk-in robe and a private ensuite with a double vanity and a walk-in shower.
Three more bedrooms, for children and guests, have generous fitted robes as well as easy access to the main bathroom - with its separate shower and bathtub.
On the upper level of this stylish and sophisticated home you will find a second living area with extensive windows and panoramic views.
Also on the top floor, a built-in study with two desks and custom-joinery doors that enclose the space to suit your needs.
More features throughout the home include powder room, feature lighting, stone finishes, ample storage and a family-sized laundry room with a drying cupboard.
Climate is controlled with zoned and ducted integrated heating and refrigerated cooling - the best of the best. Double-glazed windows enhance quiet enjoyment as well as reducing energy loss.
The home is on a fully-landscaped allotment with a paved patio and a double auto-garage. Pure genius is the direct garage-to-pantry door, which makes grocery shopping a breeze.
An outstanding home and a perfect match for the family seeking individual design with high-end inclusions and a great location.
Walk to the Price of Wales Park and stroll around Lake Wendouree. Enjoy Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre and Insignia Central Park. Tee-off at Ballarat Golf Club.
Easy access is available to schools, shops, cafes, health and beauty, sport and recreation.
