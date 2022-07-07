The Courier

19 Holmsgarth Court, Brown Hill | Impressive views and the best of modern living

Updated July 7 2022
A beauty in Brown Hill with views and modern living
  • 19 Holmsgarth Court, Brown Hill
  • Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2
  • $845,000 - $895,000
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agents: Nick Quinlin on 0416 292 652 and Michael McIntosh on 0409 307 220
  • Inspect: Saturday July 9, from 1 - 1.30pm and Tuesday July 12, from 4 - 4.30pm

This spacious family home offers the best of modern living along with impressive views from its elevated position. Stepping inside you get the immediate feeling of coming home. Interior features include four bedrooms, the main suite has a walk-in robe and deluxe ensuite.

