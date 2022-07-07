A beauty in Brown Hill with views and modern living

This spacious family home offers the best of modern living along with impressive views from its elevated position. Stepping inside you get the immediate feeling of coming home. Interior features include four bedrooms, the main suite has a walk-in robe and deluxe ensuite.
The front formal living space is a great place to unwind and relax. Stepping through to the main living and dining space in the heart of the home you will find a fully-appointed kitchen with quality upgrades including stone benchtops with waterfall ends, and a 900mm-wide stainless steel cooking appliance. The walk-in pantry has a door to the garage which makes shopping day a breeze.
Designed for entertainers, the home's undercover alfresco area comes complete with its own kitchen. Stack-back doors create a seamless flow between indoor-outdoor living. Landscaped gardens are a standout feature at this property that measures about 684 square metres. Well established yet low maintenance, the gardens offer a sanctuary from the outside world. Inspection is recommended to appreciate the views across the rolling hills.
Perfect presentation, solar panels, imported wood combustion fireplace, central heating and ducted evaporative cooling are further features.
