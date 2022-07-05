The Courier

Eastern Oval set to host a festival of women's cricket with four WBBL games set to be scheduled this season

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 5 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLEAN BOWLED: Melbourne Renegaded wicket-keeper Josie Dooley celebrating Meg Lanning being bowled by Ella Hayward in last year's Derby played at Adelaide Oval. Picture: Melbourne Renegades

BALLARAT'S Eastern Oval is expected to be announced as host of a 'Festival of Cricket' weekend on October 29-31 as part of a Women's Big Bash League which will also feature the Melbourne Derby between the Renegades and the Stars.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.