BALLARAT'S Eastern Oval is expected to be announced as host of a 'Festival of Cricket' weekend on October 29-31 as part of a Women's Big Bash League which will also feature the Melbourne Derby between the Renegades and the Stars.
The WBBL is set to release its season draw on Thursday with the expectation that the Melbourne Renegades will host two matches at Eastern Oval as part of four games across the weekend featuring five clubs.
The WBBL will return to Victoria this coming season for the first time since WBBL|05. It is expected that five teams will make their way to Ballarat for the three-day weekend with the Renegades confirming they were expecting to play two home matches in Ballarat.
The Derby between the Renegades and the Stars is likely to be scheduled for Saturday October 29.
Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said the club was thrilled to be able to return to Ballarat.
"After two years of having to play matches outside of Victoria due to the pandemic, it's exciting for our club and our players to be back playing in front of Renegades fans in WBBL|08," he said.
"The Ballarat Festival of Cricket will be a fantastic event and to have a Derby match between the Renegades and Stars as part of that will be huge.
"We're thankful to the City of Ballarat and the Victorian Government for their support of the Renegades and women's cricket. Eastern Oval is a great facility for cricket and to celebrate and showcase some of Australia and the world's best talent.
"Ballarat is part of our Renegades heartland. We're determined to have a meaningful impact in the region not only through playing matches, but our involvement in the community. We look forward to continuing to build on our partnership and seeing a wave of red in Ballarat this cricket season."
Melbourne Stars general manager, Blair Crouch said in a statement the team is looking forward to taking on the Renegades in Ballarat.
"We can't wait to get back to regional Victoria, who have been starved of WBBL for the last two seasons," he said.
"Hopefully we can get as many people as possible over what will be a great weekend showcasing the best women's T20 domestic tournament in the world."
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the announcement continues the strong partnership between the Melbourne Renegades and City of Ballarat.
"Promoting women's sport is a priority for the City of Ballarat as part of our focus on implantation of the Active Women and Girls Strategy," he said.
"The City of Ballarat has invested significantly in the establishment of female friendly sporting facilities across Ballarat. Upgrades to change facilities for football, cricket, netball and soccer have headlined the investment over the past three years.
"More investment will be made in the future to ensure that opportunities continue to be provided for women and girls in Ballarat."
