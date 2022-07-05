Over the past 12 months the rental price for Ballarat has risen by 11.7 per cent according to SQM Research, and experts only anticipate this figure to rise even further.
Federation University economics lecturer Dr Samuel Zhang said the latest RBA cash rate rise from 0.85 per cent last month to 1.35 per cent on Tuesday was driving rental prices to skyrocket as the rental market shifted from a "renters market" to a "landlords market."
Dr Zhang said the fall in the residential vacancy rate was the main contributing factor for this spike.
"First of all the rental price is ultimately determined by the rental market, like any good is, and the price of the good is determined by the market, and this is no exception with rental prices," he said.
"Now, when the residential vacancy rate is below 2 per cent, it means it is a landlord's market, and in Ballarat, this rate is currently sitting at 1.4 per cent which basically means there is a lot of competition in the rental market or in economic terms, we call it a 'landlord's market'."
Dr Zhang said this shift in the property market was due to a number of factors including the reopening of the Australian border, landlords passing on cost-of-living pressures onto their tenants as well as high inflation rates.
"We have seen a lot of workers and tourists returning to Australia especially to the capital cities like Melbourne and Sydney so there's been an increasing demand for rental properties," he said.
"A lot of landlords also have their mortgages to pay so some of these landlords are passing on their higher monthly repayments onto their tenants in the form of higher rent."
"The rise of the interest rate is done to cope with the the higher inflation rate and the RBA has the inflation target range between 2 to 3 per cent, and now because of this high inflation it means cost-of-living is also high so every area of our life will be impacted."
Buxton Ballarat director Mark Nunn said it wasn't all "bad news" for renters as he said Ballarat was still quite affordable when compared with other regions in Victoria.
He also said the notion of landlords wanting to have tenants on a month-to-month lease to adjust rental prices with interest rate hikes was false.
"Most landlords want a tenant on a 12 month lease and their main priority is getting a reliable and secure tenant," Mr Nunn said.
"If landlords are thinking to increase the rent price they will only do that after the end of their tenant's lease."
For the future, while dependent on a number of events including the ongoing war in Ukraine and the global supply chain, Dr Zhang said there is an expectation inflation will hit a peak of 7 per cent later in the year.
However, he said in Victoria there were quite "good rules" in place for renters.
"According to Consumer Affairs Victoria a landlord can increase the rent for their property but they are not allowed to increase the rent during a fixed term agreement unless the rental agreement says this is okay and if the lease says this is okay then the agreement must also state how the increase will be calculated," he said.
"So here in Victoria we have some very good rules in place for renters."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
