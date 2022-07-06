For most people, the prospect of a new Hisense freezer wouldn't ordinarily spring to front of mind if they were so lucky to win $300.
But then again, most people do not spend day and night running a self-funded emergency food relief charity focused on the elderly - elderly, it bears emphasising, who live in such abject poverty that Meals on Wheels is considered an out-of-reach luxury.
Advertisement
"I've lost two fridges and my upright freezer just in the last couple of weeks alone," said Tina Hardy, whose charity - Food with Thought - services over 100 regular clients from Ballarat to Clunes, Maryborough and Ballan, as well as a growing list of emergency clients who don't meet its specific criteria.
RELATED COVERAGE: Growing demand for Food with Thought as cost of living rises
"I can't let people down," she added, notwithstanding her own limited funds as a disability pensioner. "I really need the new freezer otherwise my clients can't get the extra things they need, like bread and milk, so that's where the $300 must go."
The timely $300 was secured courtesy of Grill'd Ballarat, which gifts a total of $500 every month to three local community groups nominated through its Local Matters program - a nation-wide initiative supported by all Grill'd outlets.
"Tina is one of our real local community leaders at the end of the day," said Marietta Thompson, who has co-owned Grill'd Ballarat with her husband for the past eight years.
"She's there getting meals out to people who desperately need it - she's cooked over 400 meals this week alone - we're really proud to support her."
To date, Grill'd Ballarat has provided $50,000 to a wide range of community groups and organisations across Ballarat, with much of that going to local charities.
"There's dollar prizes for these charities at the end of the month through this program," Ms Thompson said. "But a lot of the benefit comes from being able to showcase the amazing work these charities and groups provide to our community."
Ms Hardy also received a stack of Grill'd free meal tokens, which she said would be highly valued by all of her clients.
"One of the things Tina asked me was whether her clients would be judged when they come here for their free meal," Ms Thompson said. "And that's absolutely not the case - everyone is welcome here."
Donations to Food with Thought can be made by contacting Ms Hardy. See the Food with Thought facebook page for details.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.