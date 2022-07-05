Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for days.
According to the official Ballarat police Eyewatch Facebook page, the girl, identified as Taylah, was last seen at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne on Friday, July 1.
"Police have concerns for Taylah due to her age," the post states.
Anyone who may have seen Taylah, or who has information on her whereabouts, is urged to phone Ballarat police station on 5336 6000.
