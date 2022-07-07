Central Highlands Football League and Skipton star Mitch Gilbert will return from a long-term knee injury against Clunes at Skipton on Saturday.
He will make his first appearance since the opening round of the season as the Emus build towards a finals campaign.
Advertisement
Gilbert, who is the CHFL's reigning best and fairest, tore a meniscus against Carngham-Linton three months ago.
Skipton was always confident he would be back in time to get some games under his belt before the finals.
Skipton joint coach Sam Willian said it was exciting for the whole club to have Gilbert back.
He said Gilbert had done everything asked of him through rehabilitation and since being back on the training track to ensure he was right to resume his second second in the CHFL.
The fifth-placed Emus have five matches left to play in the home and away season, including clashes with Rokewood-Corindhap and Springbank from the top eight.
Skipton has been cautious with Gilbert to ensure when he does get back that he is 100 per cent right.
The meniscus is a fibrocartilage disc in the knee joint, and helps rotational stability of the anterior cruciate ligament.
The Emus also expect to see the return of experienced defender Kane White, who missed Saturday's loss to Hepburn with abductor trouble.
Skipton needs to bounce back to stay in the hunt for a top four finish.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.