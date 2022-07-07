The Courier

Festival of cricket will see five WBBL teams play in Ballarat from October 29-31

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Merlbourne Renegades and the Melbourne Stars derby will headline a huge weekend of WBBL cricket in Ballarat from October 29-31. Picture: Melbourne Renegades

IT has been confirmed that the Melbourne Renegades will host two matches of their WBBL season at Ballarat Eastern Oval, while two other matches will also take place in a 'Festival of Cricket' weekend in October.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.