IT has been confirmed that the Melbourne Renegades will host two matches of their WBBL season at Ballarat Eastern Oval, while two other matches will also take place in a 'Festival of Cricket' weekend in October.
As was flagged exclusively in The Courier on Wednesday, the Melbourne Renegades will host the Melbourne Stars on Saturday October 29 from 2pm, while they will also meet the Sydney Sixers on Sunday October 30 from 2.30pm.
The Ballarat Festival of Cricket will also see matches between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers starting at 10.15am on October 29, while the Melbourne Stars will host the Sydney Thunder from 3pm on October 31.
Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said he was thrilled to be able to play in Ballarat after the past two seasons had been cancelled.
"After two years of having to play matches outside of Victoria due to the pandemic, it's exciting for our club and our players to be back playing in front of Renegades fans in WBBL|08," Rosengarten said. "The Ballarat Festival of Cricket will be a fantastic event and to have a Derby match between the Renegades and Stars as part of that will be huge.
"We're thankful to the City of Ballarat and the Victorian Government for their support of the Renegades and women's cricket. Eastern Oval is a great facility for cricket and to celebrate and showcase some the world's best talent.
"Ballarat is part of our Renegades heartland. We're determined to have a meaningful impact in the region not only through playing matches, but our involvement in the community."
Melbourne Stars general manager Blair Crouch said it was exciting the bring the Melbourne Derby to Ballarat. "We can't wait to get back to regional Victoria who have been starved of WBBL for the last two seasons," Crouch said.
"Hopefully we can get as many people as possible over what will be a great weekend showcasing the best women's T20 domestic tournament in the world."
