A pair of selfless Ballarat SES volunteers have sacrificed their time, their day jobs, and the familiarity of home to assist with the flood recovery efforts in New South Wales.
Ben Lynch, who works as a truck driver for a Ballarat-based butcher, and Trent Oldaker, who works as a school teacher in Bacchus Marsh, form part of the 16-man contingent of the Victorian SES who landed in Newcastle on Tuesday to assist NSW SES crews in the Gosford area with their flood and storm response.
Ballarat SES unit controller Gordon Hicks said Mr Lynch was "no stranger to interstate deployment," having given his time to the Ballarat SES for almost five years.
He said Mr Oldaker brought a wealth of knowledge into his role, having been with the Ballarat SES for more than 25 years.
"Trent has been deployed to places like Queensland and interstate as well, so he has a broad knowledge and he's quite well skilled," Mr Hicks said.
"We're always really proud to represent Ballarat, especially interstate, but we'll send teams across the other side of the state or even next door if they need help and that's just the way the members are here in Ballarat."
Mr Hicks said there was a great deal of support from the Ballarat SES to assist with storm recovery efforts in NSW.
"We had quite a few people put their hand up but we've obviously got to make sure that we maintain a level of service here in Ballarat," he said.
"So it was a hard decision (to decide who went over to help) but they're all really good members in our team, and the members that stay behind are doing just as an important job to look after the place while they're away."
The Victorian SES will work four days from Wednesday to Saturday before returning home on Sunday.
"There's not one of them that gets paid to do the job so they're all doing a fantastic job," Mr Hicks said.
This contingent adds to the seven Incident Management Team personnel from Victorian SES, CFA and EMV who are working in Rhodes, Metford and Wollongong.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
