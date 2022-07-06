The Courier

Ballarat SES volunteers assist with storm recovery efforts in NSW

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
July 6 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat SES volunteers Ben Lynchand and Trent Oldaker have sacrificed their time to assist NSW SES crews in the Gosford area with their storm recovery response. Picture: Supplied.

A pair of selfless Ballarat SES volunteers have sacrificed their time, their day jobs, and the familiarity of home to assist with the flood recovery efforts in New South Wales.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.