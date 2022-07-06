Patricia Piccinini's immense hot air balloon sculptures, Skywhale and Skywhalepapa, will launch on Sunday morning, after a weather delay.
The launch, to be accompanied by a children's choir, was originally organised for Saturday morning, as part of the Ballarat Winter Festival.
This will be the first time the two hot air balloons have flown above Ballarat, after the Skywhale was originally commissioned for the 2013 Canberra centenary.
According to Visit Ballarat, the launch will be accompanied by music written by Canberra musician Jess Green (AKA Pheno) in collaboration with Ms Piccinini, with "the moment of lift-off (to) take place to the ethereal sounds of a 100-strong children's choir under the guidance of local musician Stella Savy".
The Skywhales will now launch from Eastern Oval at sunrise on Sunday, July 10 - it's recommended people get there about 6.15am, when gates open ahead of a 7am launch.
The event is free, with more information available through the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
