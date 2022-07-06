The Courier

Ballarat Winter Festival 2022: Skywhales launch delayed

Updated July 6 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Postponed: The Skywhale in action. Picture: Patricia Piccinini

Patricia Piccinini's immense hot air balloon sculptures, Skywhale and Skywhalepapa, will launch on Sunday morning, after a weather delay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.