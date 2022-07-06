The City of Ballarat has begun working with Hepburn Shire Council to bring the 2026 Commonwealth Games mountain-biking program to the in-development Creswick Trails, mayor Daniel Moloney has revealed.
The news comes as AusCycling, the Australian cycling federation, announced it will apply to include mountain biking, BMX, and track cycling in the event program.
Advertisement
"We're working with Hepburn Shire to encourage the government to consider mountain biking in the Creswick area in particular, we want to work with our neighbouring councils to bring as much benefit to them as we can as well," Cr Moloney said.
The dates for the 2026 Games were officially announced on Wednesday, with four regional hubs hosting events from March 17 to 29 - the Easter long weekend will begin on April 3.
The state government will work with the education sector in relation to the school term dates that year to ensure the participation of as many Victorians in the Games as possible, according to a media release.
Cr Moloney, who volunteered at the Melbourne 2006 Games, said he and council's chief executive Evan King had met this week with the Gold Coast's 2018 mayor.
"One of the really interesting bits of feedback they had for us was to make the most of the couple of weeks before and after the games," he said.
"For us, it'd be great to work with our neighbouring councils, develop a range of events and things to do and then lead into the Easter period.
"It has potential to be quite a strong couple of months for us, and if anything, our minds are at how we maximise the legacy and broader benefits."
Council has already put forward a bid to host the rowing - 2026 would mark 70 years since Ballarat hosted the Melbourne Olympics' rowing program, "a nice bookend," Cr Moloney added - and has expressed interest in the marathon.
Ballarat is locked in to host the boxing and the athletics, and Cr Moloney said it would make sense for the marathon to be run in Ballarat as part of the athletics program, while also providing an extra showcase for the city.
As for the closing ceremony, he said it would depend on the capacity upgrades at Mars Stadium.
"Typically closing ceremonies are slightly smaller than the opening, and having experienced that myself at the Melbourne Games myself, which ultimately became a big event to celebrate the volunteers in particular - I think wherever the closing ceremony is, thanking volunteers and having them at the forefront always makes for a nice ending tribute," he said.
"Hopefully we could play a role in doing that."
The Games begin in 1349 days.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.