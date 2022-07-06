The Courier
Have Your Say

2026 Commonwealth Games: Creswick suggested for mountain biking

By Alex Ford with Greg Gliddon
Updated July 6 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mountain biking trail in Creswick. Picture: Adam Trafford

The City of Ballarat has begun working with Hepburn Shire Council to bring the 2026 Commonwealth Games mountain-biking program to the in-development Creswick Trails, mayor Daniel Moloney has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.