Lights, make-up, glue and wigs are all ready for the Lyric Theatre to take to the stage for the second time in 2022.
The cast have been rehearsing since April and will open a two week run of Priscilla Queen of the Desert on Thursday night.
"It is all going really well at the moment," director Katherine Armati said.
Apart from a minor costume hire mishap, Ms Armati said the rehearsals have been smooth sailing and she has really enjoyed the process.
She said the costumes have "blown her away".
"And I have seen a lot of costuming," she added.
The stage show follows the same story of the 1994 movie of the same name.
"It is about two drag queens and a transgender woman who jumped on a bus that they christened Priscilla and the adventures they get up to as they drive through Alice Springs," Ms Armati said.
Over the last 12 weeks the cast and crew have grown closer and Ms Armati is pleased to see their camaraderie and connection.
"A lot of them have been turning up to rehearsals when they did not even need to, just to run through things to ensure that they were on top of everything before we got to the theatre," she said.
"It has been fantastic in that regard."
The show has been working with Aboriginal consultant Nikki Foy to make sure the characters are portrayed "as sensitively as possible," Ms Armati said.
"Things have changed a huge amount since the show was written and that is probably something that I really was not quite as aware of."
Ms Armati said Tristan 'Pancakes' Harris, who plays the role of Jimmy, "has been an absolute hoot".
"Tristan is such an experienced performer and has loved every moment," she said.
"I do not think I have ever heard the amount of dad jokes that I have heard from him.
"He is such a character and is awesome on stage."
Tickets are still available but are filling up so Ms Armati said to jump online as soon as possible.
