Bendigo wins Victoria's Top Tourism Town gold medal

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated July 6 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 9:44pm
WINNER: Bendigo was named the state's top tourism town. Picture: FILE PHOTO

BENDIGO has been named the state's top tourism town at a glittering awards ceremony held overnight in Healesville.

