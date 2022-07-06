BENDIGO has been named the state's top tourism town at a glittering awards ceremony held overnight in Healesville.
The best of regional Victoria has been recognised at this year's Top Tourism Town Awards, celebrating some of the state's most attractive tourist destinations.
Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos attended the awards, which showcased the 18 finalists from Victoria.
Accolades were handed to eight towns across the state with Bendigo, Port Fairy and Mount Macedon winning gold in their respective categories, while Echuca, Sorrento and Timboon won silver and Heathcote and Noojee were awarded bronze.
Ballarat had been named as one of the finalists.
"Tourism is a vital part of Victoria's economy, that's why we're continuing to invest in regional centres across the state - delivering more jobs and economic benefits for communities across Victoria."
Selected for their commitment to encourage and support tourism, towns are recognised for their visitor offerings and ability to collaborate with tourism operators, local businesses and the wider community to deliver unique experiences.
The Top Tourism Awards are presented in three categories - Tiny Tourism Town awarded to towns with less than 1500 people, Small Tourism Town awarded to those with 1500 to 5000 people, and Top Tourism Town awarded to towns with over 5000 people.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
