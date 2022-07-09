The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/Footy Livestreams
Watch

Rewatch a supper contest in the CHFL - Rd 12 Springbank v Gordon

Updated July 9 2022 - 9:40am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A CHFL replay not to be missed: Gordon storms home to dump Springbank

Here's some great CHFL action between two of the competition's great rivals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Footy Livestreams
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.