An expert of the last-minute salvage job, Ballarat faces an examination as it stands before the chance to move clear in second place.
Of their seven wins this season, four times the Swans have trailed in the final quarter. Twice, it took a last-minute goal to earn the points.
This weekend's opponent, East Point, is unlikely to offer a late chance to strike.
The Roos have only lost the fourth quarter twice, both coming within the first four rounds of the season, before a mid-season charge that has them in second, dreaming of a third-straight premiership.
Swans coach Joe Carmody knows his side needs to take control of games earlier.
"We need to capitalise when we've got momentum. There's been a few times where we've had momentum but now put it on the scoreboard," he said. "I think we need to capitalise there and it probably comes down to our ball movement. Some of our turnovers (against Sunbury last weekend) were pretty poor."
The battle ground was clear when the sides met in round six, East Point running out a 32-point winner at home.
The Roos dominated around stoppages, led by Matt Johnston (12 clearances) and Mickitja Rotumah-Onus (11 clearances).
The pair haven't looked back since, Johnston (average 7.4) ranking ninth in the league and Rotumah-Onus (6.89) for clearances.
Ballarat will be without Josh Gibson (hamstring) for a few weeks, but Carmody was hopeful Marcus Powling would return.
Powling would be a welcome boost if the Swans wanted to rectify its 67-38 loss in the hit outs count in the reverse fixture.
The match falls at a pivotal time for East Point, with big challenges looming.
A trip to Sebastopol waits in round 13 before a meeting with North Ballarat, both sides the Roos haven't beaten since 2019.
With only eight points separating East Point from the drop zone, there is no room for complacency.
Elsewhere, Redan and Sebastopol meet, both sides needing to snap two-match losing streaks to keep their finals hopes alive.
The Burra hold the advantage, sitting four points clear, but dropped out of the top six with their loss to Melton last weekend.
The visitors will need to overcome bad memories of a 45-point round three loss to the Lions at Marty Busch Reserve.
Cooper Craig-Peters was immense for Redan on that day, finishing with 30 disposals and 14 clearances, alongside captain Lachie George, who kicked five goals.
George has been inspired touch, averaging 29 disposals, 7.6 tackles and 7 marks across his past three games as well as chipping in with four goals.
At the other end of the ledger, Lake Wendouree hosts Sunbury with the winner set to move off the bottom of the ladder.
at MacPherson Park, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: round 3, 2022 - Melton 12.11 (83) d Bacchus Marsh 8.7 (55)
BLOODS (1st, 10-0): Melton showed its might last weekend, winning despite the absence of Henderson Medal fancy Jack Walker (jaw). The Bloods dominated the inside 50 count in their win against the Cobras earlier this year, and with forwards Braedan Kight and Liam Carter on a fine run, it could be a productive day again.
COBRAS (5th, 6-4): The Cobras will be sweating nervously on the fitness of star big man Daniel Burton if their midfield is to match up with the pace-setting Melton. Bloods ruck Mark Orr is in hot form, averaging 54.5 hit outs across his past two games. Burton won the hit out count 35-26 when he last battled Orr.
PREDICTION: Melton
at Alfredton Rec Reserve, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 6, 2022 - East Point 17.10 (112) d Ballarat 11.14 (80)
SWANS (3rd, 7-3): The competition's escape artists, Ballarat snatched another last-minute win against Sunbury to set up this blockbuster clash. The Roos are one of the best performing teams in the final quarter so Joe Carmody's side will have to overcome its early-game jitters,
ROOS (2nd, 7-3): Jackson Merrett's move forward brought immediate rewards, with the former Essendon mid kicking four goals. It's likely Merrett will start in the goal square given Matt Johnston (35 disposals) and Mickitja Rotumah-Onus (16 contested possession) were so dominant against the Swans last time.
PREDICTION: East Point
at Darley Park, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: round 3, 2022 - Darley 14.14 (98) d Melton South 9.11 (65)
DEVILS (6th, 5-5): Injuries are starting to mount for the Devils, and with experience stuck on the sidelines, the young group is showing signs of its age with lapses in concentration. Captain Brett Bewley is coming off a 45-disposal game but it's Darley dashing half-backs, notably Mace Cousins, who could have the most influence against the Panthers.
PANTHERS (9th, 3-7): The Panthers must solve their defensive dilemmas quickly if they want to stage an upset. Melton South has conceded the most points to date this season - a daunting prospect when you're preparing to play the Tony Lockett Medal leader in Nick Rodda.
PREDICTION: Darley
at C.E Brown Reserve, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 6, 2022 - Sunbury 14.16 (100) d Lake Wendouree 8.11 (59)
LAKERS (11th, 1-9): Jack Fitzpatrick's young Lakers did their reputation no harm with a bold showing on the road against Bacchus Marsh. The hosts boast a smaller, more agile defensive line which should help them against the Lions' livewire forwards.
LIONS (10th, 1-9): It remains to be seen what impact last weekend's last-minute one-point loss will have. It could be deflating or stir motivation to do one better. Jake Sutton is the Lions' difference-maker at the moment and was thrust into the midfield at times against the Swans.
PREDICTION: Sunbury
at City Oval, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: round 3, 2022 - Redan 14.10 (94) d Sebastopol 6.13 (49)
LIONS (8th, 5-6): Sebastopol looks a less threatening prospect than it did a fortnight ago, but the Lions are looking to snap a two-match losing streak of their own. Cooper Craig-Peters was the difference for the Lions in the reverse fixture but may be busy with VFL duties again.
BURRA (7th, 5-5): While Sebastopol's high-profile injury list remains loaded, Michael Searl is expecting to welcome forward James Keeble back to the line-up. Inconsistency has cost the Burra and with tough matches looming they need a win soon.
PREDICTION: Sebastopol
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
