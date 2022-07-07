The Courier
Home/Video

Escape artists set for big test | Ballarat Football Netball League Rd 12 game-by-game previews

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
July 7 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Fraser fires a hand pass off for Ballarat earlier this season. Picture: Luke Hemer

An expert of the last-minute salvage job, Ballarat faces an examination as it stands before the chance to move clear in second place.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.