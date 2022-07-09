Can we bear the cost of the Commonwealth Games?

We surely all want the Victorian Commonwealth Games to be a success.
But before the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have begun, the 2026 offering is shaping up as a potential financial and legacy nightmare.
Melbourne, Ballarat, Geelong, Bendigo and Gippsland will play host.
However, nervousness is brewing over an already-expected blowout beyond the Games' $2.6 billion price tag.
We don't need the Games to go the way of the West Gate Tunnel project, starting at $5 billion and now reaching for the economic stars at closer to $11 billion.
The rise and rise of financial failure is the Andrews Government's specialty. Not on time, not on budget and always someone else's fault is the trademark of this administration.
However, regional cities such as Ballarat, cannot afford such policy lethargy and legacy nightmares. The time to get this right is now. It's also the time it can go very wrong. The recent Andrews ministerial shakeup brought with it two new portfolios: Jacinta Allan takes on Commonwealth Games Delivery and Shaun Leane holds Commonwealth Games Legacy.
That they have separated the two perhaps signifies the inherent dangers ahead. That they have separated the two implies that legacy is not currently, and innately, part of all government decisions in every other portfolio.
My concerns for the regional games include the lingering costs, the bequest of white elephants and the failure to fund needs in other parts of the state. Think potholes. The decision to distribute the Games across multiple locations spreads the cost. Instead of having one Commonwealth Games Village with centralised services - we will now have four villages.
This means costs are multiplied four times: four physiotherapy services, four security services, four medical services, four hairdressers, four gyms and so on.
Each host city is required to accommodate all athletes on one 'village' site of at least 20 acres. Ballarat will need to host about 2000 athletes and personnel. Where in the city of Ballarat will this all-in-one facility be built? Anyone who seriously thinks the former contaminated saleyards site is the solution is delusional. Proposing it as the Games' accommodation panacea is pure laziness. Why would anyone build housing in an industrial area which will ultimately become a ghetto?
Is this the legacy the Premier is talking about?
For the Sydney Olympics, portable, modular units were built off-site to house some of the athletes. After the Games, these were sold off. Imagine the potential this presents for housing-bereft Stawell, Ararat and Ballarat.
Then imagine integrated transport.
Perhaps the real and lasting legacy of the Games will not be in the form of bricks and mortar - but in the building of yet another Daniel Andrews bureaucracy via the swelling ranks of the Commonwealth Games Authority.
It's no wonder the warning lights are flashing in regional Victoria.
We need good decisions today to make these the Greatest Games Ever.
Bev McArthur, Member for Western Victoria
