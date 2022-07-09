Can we bear the cost of the Commonwealth Games?

Each host city is required to accommodate all athletes on one 'village' site of at least 20 acres. Ballarat will need to host about 2000 athletes and personnel. Where in the city of Ballarat will this all-in-one facility be built? Anyone who seriously thinks the former contaminated saleyards site is the solution is delusional. Proposing it as the Games' accommodation panacea is pure laziness. Why would anyone build housing in an industrial area which will ultimately become a ghetto?