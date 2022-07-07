The Victorian Ombudsman has slammed the state's approach to dealing with social housing complaints, with a new report tabled in parliament on Thursday detailing health risks to renters.
Ombudsman Deborah Glass said as complaints about the system had increased over five years, poor complaint handling was the most common issue raised.
Advertisement
The "Investigation into complaint handling in the Victorian social housing sector" report notes the system has not been working "for years", with agencies showing an "apparent unwillingness to fix the problem".
"We were told of properties in dire need of repairs and woefully under-staffed local housing offices. People worried about the lack of maintenance making properties unsafe, and unruly neighbours who were themselves not properly supported but most commonly, that nothing happened when they tried to complain," Ms Glass said in a statement.
"We found the different systems to be complex, confusing, under-resourced, and in many places, ineffective and inconsistent.
"Inevitably with social housing, the most vulnerable in our communities are the most affected, and some of them are also among those least likely to complain, fearing reprisal or being unaware of their right to dispute official action or inaction."
Ms Glass proposed a complete overhaul of the system for complaints, creating a new two-tier system based on "local resolution, central escalation" - it would include better resourcing and support for staff, streamlining appeals processes, and creating a new specialist Social Housing Ombudsman for escalating complaints.
"The Victorian Government is making a substantial capital investment in social housing, but the impact of this will be years in the making," Ms Glass added.
"A tiny percentage of that investment, if spent now to better support frontline staff and upgrade complaint systems, would vastly improve renter experiences far sooner, and lead to real, long-overdue improvements in tenancy management services and renter satisfaction."
The state government is investing $5.3 billion in social and affordable housing, much of which will go to community housing run by not-for-profit organisations.
The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing has told the Ombudsman it's planning a review of the complaints process, acknowledging navigating the process should be simpler.
About 150,000 Victorians live in either public housing provided by the government or community housing run by registered organisations.
- with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.