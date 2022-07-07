Ray White Ballarat is proud to offer this immaculately presented warehouse to the market.
Suited to a large range of businesses and operators, this property embraces a total floor area of 229 square metres.
Modern, neat, and well presented, this building features a high clearance roller door, LED lighting and toilet facilities for added convenience. Comprising of an open planned layout, this property has the potential for you to make the space your own.
Located in a popular area of Ballarat and amongst other successful businesses, this quality property provides you easy access into Ballarat CBD and main arterial roads.
With on-site parking for clients and staff, this is the perfect opportunity to operate your business within in this vibrant industrial 3 zoned area.
Currently tenanted, although vacant possession is available, enabling this property to offer endless opportunities for an owner occupier or astute investor.
Enquire today to arrange to inspect this fantastic property.
