The world of magic entered Ballarat on Thursday as two special guests from one of the world's biggest plays delighted fans on Lydiard Street.
Children were treated to a reading from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone from Mick Bani, who plays the Sorting hat and Bane, as well as Hannah Fredericksen, who plays Moaning Myrtle and Lily Potter Senior, in the blockbuster Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Melbourne.
The two cast members spent the afternoon signing copies and meeting young and old fans of the books, movies and stage play.
One child was very excited to be meeting the cast right before a trip to Melbourne to see the show on stage; others were excited to be picking up the screenplay as a novel for the first time.
Amber-Rose and her siblings are big Harry Potter fans after watching the movies - her favourite is the Deathly Hallows, whereas her sister Kaylah preferred the Half-Blood Prince.
"It looked like fun to come here to the treasure hunt and we got to listen to them read," she said.
Bani said it was exciting to meet fans face-to-face and see their love for the books and play.
"It is quite amazing to be honest to see how widespread our fan base is," he said.
"It is quite hard to comprehend, especially being in the city doing the play, you do not get to go out much to regional Victoria to see how people will actually love it."
Fredericksen told the children who were listening to her read that she started reading the Harry Potter books when they first came out when she was in grade one.
"Getting to meet small kids today who are starting to experience the Harry Potter world for the first time is so special," she said.
"Also meeting their parents who are telling me 'I read the books at the same time as you and now I am getting to read them to my children'.
"It is amazing how it is just passing through generations, as it is such a special story."
Fredericksen said she had loved theatre since she was young. "I got involved in everything that was in my local area," she said.
"I met lots of my lifelong friends that way."
