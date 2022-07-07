The Courier

COVID-19 vaccine in Ballarat: Calls for winter boosters amid virus surge

By Melanie Whelan and Alex Ford
Updated July 7 2022 - 8:35am, first published 8:00am
Pushing fourth: Calls for winter boosters amid virus surge

ROLL up your sleeves and book in early to best protect Ballarat is the message from community leaders, with COVID-19 fourth jabs to open for anyone aged 30-plus from Monday.

