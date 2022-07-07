Pushing fourth: Calls for winter boosters amid virus surge

ROLL up your sleeves and book in early to best protect Ballarat is the message from community leaders, with COVID-19 fourth jabs to open for anyone aged 30-plus from Monday.
One of the city's major jab centres had already been turning away people who had wanted the extra booster shot but, until now, had been ineligible.
Advertisement
Australian Health Minister Mark Butler on Thursday said expanding eligibility was "crucial to getting us through the winter" while the nation grappled with another looming COVID-19 wave driven by new sub-variants.
Victorian hospitalisations for COVID-19 hit 592 cases on Thursday, the highest rate since February 7.
Ballarat's major hospital has not been immune either. Grampians Health confirmed there were 17 COVID-positive patients in Ballarat Base Hospital by Thursday evening, coupled with continued high patient numbers with influenza and COVID-19 symptoms in the emergency department.
This comes in the wake of a code yellow call less than a fortnight ago, due to high pressure on the hospital's critical care.
Victoria's new health minister Mary-Anne Thomas, speaking on Melbourne radio on Thursday, refused to rule out mask mandates and working from home orders as COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations surge.
But Ballarat people have become notably proactive in prevention.
UFS operations manager Danielle Trezise said the Dana Street COVID-19 vaccination clinic had already seen steady interest for the extra booster shot before the federal government's announcement.
Committee for Ballarat has long championed COVID-19 jab protection and has begun encouraging everyone eligible to "keep up the good work" and keep themselves, and their communities, as protected as possible.
Winter boosters for COVID-19 initially rolled out to people aged 65-plus with some exceptions for Indigenous Australians, people with disability and immunocompromised people.
Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation this week recommended fourth vaccine doses for Australians aged 50-plus, but people aged 30-plus will be able to receive a fourth jab by choice.
Wait times for fourth doses will likely be slashed from four to three months, with new Omicron sub-variants showing signs of evading pre-existing immunity, including those who had already been infected.
Fourth jabs will predominantly be offered via general practices and pharmacies.
IN THE NEWS
Ms Trezise said UFS pharmacies would likely pull back a little in vaccinations due to workforce pressures but there was plenty of vaccine supply in the Dana Street clinic.
"The fourth dose demand has dropped (recently) with the previous criteria, a lot of people went and got it early - it's timely now, there's plenty of capacity to hand it out to people who didn't qualify before," Ms Trezise said.
Advertisement
"We'll give anyone a vaccine who meets the criteria."
Ms Trezise encouraged people to get in early with online or phone bookings, particularly for people who had already had earlier doses through UFS, but walk-ins on Dana Street were also welcome.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said Ballarat people had learned a lot and come a long way the past few months - and it was important to keep efforts up, as the pandemic is not over yet.
"For all those eligible, for those who consider it important, let's continue the job, and roll our sleeves up once again for the fourth jab," Mr Poulton said.
"This is the way we can safeguard ourselves, and protect our healthcare system and community and avoid any outbreaks that might be possible."
As of this week, almost 80 per cent of Ballarat residents have had more than two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.