The argument is constantly put that 'not everyone wants a three-bedroom house with a garden', but at the same time many people do. The policy to allow medium to high-density infill in former suburbs plays to developers who have greater cash reserves and influence at council and government than individuals. It's leading to a wholesale change of community and social amenity across Victoria. Does the VPA consider these issues of importance when it advocates changes like SLHC2? Or is it government policy to push ahead with development?