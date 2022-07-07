The Victorian Planning Authority says a proposed change to its Small Lot Housing Code is in response to a growing need for diversity in housing.
The proposed amendments, outlined previously in The Courier, will allow for dwellings to be constructed without permits on allotments as small as 60sqm - the size of a few car parks.
VPA chief executive Stuart Moseley says the reforms are about choice.
"The Small Lot Housing Code Amendment is designed to provide councils with another option to help ensure that new housing developments, both in metropolitan Melbourne and in Victoria's regional cities and towns including Ballarat, offer genuine housing diversity and affordability," he said in a statement.
"The recent census data shows there has been a rapid increase in the number of Australians who are choosing to live in one or two bedroom homes.
"This update to the SLHC helps make sure those housing type are available, high quality and well designed, sustainable and properly integrated into the new urban fabric of these communities in a planned way."
The VPA was responding to a series of questions put to it by The Courier, which asked about environmental, economic and social amenity outcomes of the changes, developer input into the new code, and the long-term sustainability of the new houses. The questions can be read at the end of this article.
The Code is designed to be used in designated areas close to amenities and with good streetscape design. It is not intended to be used everywhere.- Stuart Moseley, CEO, Victorian Planning Authority
The new code is only available for use when there is a precinct structure plan (PSP) and land use controls in place to ensure that it is used for the purpose it was designed for, to provide genuine housing diversity, the VPA says.
"The Code is designed to be used in designated areas close to amenities and with good streetscape design. It is not intended to be used everywhere," Mr Moseley said.
The VPA has released the draft code for public consultation and has invited the public to make submissions. It says introducing a smaller lot size will require careful consideration of impacts on streetscape amenity and outcomes, and will be providing accompanying guidance to councils to help them determine where the code will apply.
More details on the Small Lot Housing Code Project, changes proposed and next steps by the VPA can be found at vpa.vic.gov.au/slhc2
The Courier's questions to the VPA regarding the Small Lot Housing Code 2 (SLHC2) project:
"The new changes, the VPA says, are in response to developer and industry interest expressed during a 2019 review of the code." Can the VPA explain this further? What is the developer and industry interest? How does the interest of developers (profit) necessarily align with social outcomes? Was the PIA involved in the code review?
Housing diversity is a desired outcome. This is universally acknowledged. However, increasingly diversity is platformed over green space. The SLHC has put 90 to 100 percent building coverage on these blocks. How does that align with environmental best practice? Given also that these buildings have exemptions from Building Regulations 2018 - how can councils adequately ensure what is built is sustainable and won't become slums in the short or longer term? (Given Professor Michael Buxton's criticisms of the PSPs effectively traducing council oversight).
Has the VPA tied planning policy to economic policy, and if so, is that a desirable connection? Given the state government's advocated policy that economic recovery is tied to a building-led recovery (Big Build etc) - are the best possible outcomes for planning being achieved?
The argument is constantly put that 'not everyone wants a three-bedroom house with a garden', but at the same time many people do. The policy to allow medium to high-density infill in former suburbs plays to developers who have greater cash reserves and influence at council and government than individuals. It's leading to a wholesale change of community and social amenity across Victoria. Does the VPA consider these issues of importance when it advocates changes like SLHC2? Or is it government policy to push ahead with development?
What are the long-term considerations of housing built under SLHC2? Are the homes regarded as 'disposable' in the short to medium term? They are built to be erected quickly and without regard to design, setbacks, available light and so on. How is this good long-term social consideration?
