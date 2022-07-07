A Glenlyon artist is expressing her Indian heritage with a new Backspace Exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
Minaal Lawn has created ceramic artworks to pay homage to Indian sculptor Mrinalini Mukherjee.
"I have created an abstracted Hindu temple space for this show," Lawn said.
While Mrinalini Mukherjee is no longer alive, Lawn said her work had become more prominent now.
"She makes these amazing floor to ceiling sculptures that I just think are absolutely sensational," Lawn said.
Ceramics have always been Lawn's medium of choice.
She said it has been a good way to connect with her Indian heritage.
"I have looked at other things and I still do a lot of yoga," Lawn said. "At one point I was thinking it was my way of expressing the two cultures."
Lawn said she is now enjoying expressing these cultures through art instead.
"This is actually what I have been trying to say and how I have been trying to say it."
Lawn said the knots that feature heavily in her work involved a lot of symbolism.
"Mrinalini Mukherjee used a thick and fibrous hessian which she knotted and made sculptures out of," she said. "So there was that immediate, sort of aesthetic connection.
"But it also stemmed from this story that my dad told me when we were walking home from a bus stop and there was a knotted piece of fabric on the ground.
"He was like 'do not stand over the fabric'."
Lawn said he father thought there would be some bad luck if they stepped over it.
"It is just something that has played in my head forever," she said.
Lawn said it was nice to see cultural acts that she grew up with also spoken about by others who might have a second culture.
"We did some paving in our place and I said to my own family, now we need to put some coins under there," she said. "I do not know why, we just have to do it."
The free exhibition is available to view on Lydiard Street.
