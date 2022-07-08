WE talk a lot about visible pathways in sport and seeing people from our backyard or in our backyards showing what the elite ranks are all about, especially in regional areas. This is the inspiration for what can be possible.
Part of that is challenging our own perceptions and feeling uncomfortable in what and who we want to see at the top. That is not always black and white like a Hollywood movie with goodies and baddies.
Advertisement
In a week in which Ballarat is celebrating a huge week in sporting announcements and sporting achievements, the complex Canberran Nick Kyrgios has made the Wimbledon men's singles final with remarkable form amid a whirlwind of controversy.
In this All England Club campaign alone Kyrgios has spit at a spectator, unleashed his trademark histrionics and showed major disrespect to the tournament's traditional dress code by swapping in a red hat and shoes for an on-court interview. Not to mention the assault charge he is facing in the ACT.
"A disruptor that likes to push the envelope. A smart businessperson. An enigma with a touch of John McEnroe" is how The Canberra Times' David Polkinghorne calls Kyrgios.
You could add entitled.
Wimbledon women's singles finalist Judy Dalton, later a Ballarat resident, signed a $1 professional tennis contract only 52 years ago with the Original 9 in a stand for gender parity and visibility.
This also opened a whole new precedent in level playing fields women are still fighting to achieve in sports across the world.
Western Bulldogs footballer Isabella Grant stepped on Ballarat's Mars Stadium this week to promote the city's first AFLW Pride Round match.
Promoting LGBTIQA+ awareness and support is important to Grant who did not see or experience anything like it growing up. The round signals AFLW as a safe and inclusive space for all and, in Ballarat, makes this clear in regional Victoria.
For Grant, bringing AFLW premiership season matches to Mars is also about inspiring young women with sport.
The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of Bulldogs' great and Daylesford export Chris Grant, said it was awesome running out to a near-full house with plenty of young girls in the crowd for Ballarat's first AFLW in-season match in March.
"We want to show them we're here to stay," Grant said. "We have a responsibility as role models....It's really positive that at our club we have a lot of men supporting women and women supporting women."
Melbourne Renegades also this week confirmed a string of four Women's Big Bash League cricket comeback matches at Eastern Oval in October after being stuck in pandemic hubs the past two seasons.
Ballarat race walker Kelly Ruddick proved age was no barrier, breaking back into the Australian athletics world championship team at age 49 - days after Ballarat javelin thrower Kathryn Mitchell, who turns 40 on Sunday, was named to defend her gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
These women are challenging norms too but doing so in a completely different fashion that is definitely worth more attention.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.