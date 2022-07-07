The end of poor reception in Ballarat's west might be in sight

In some welcome news for residents of Delacombe and perhaps those further afield in Lucas, the days of patchy phone and internet reception might finally be numbered, with plans to construct a new mobile phone station in Delacombe currently awaiting City of Ballarat approval.
If approved, the new telecommunication facility - to be located at 15 Paddy's Drive, a well-known industrial strip - would comprise eight 4G and 5G Optus panel antennas and eight future 5G Optus panel antennas, along with several remote radio units, catering for the gradual transition of all mobile users to the 5G network over time.
The application follows a recent announcement by the Victorian government to build a new mobile phone tower in the city's north, as well as upgrade five existing towers across Ballarat to 5G-status.
The entities behind the Paddy's Drive application - Optus Mobile Pty Ltd and the Australian Tower Network Pty Ltd - said the new mobile phone tower was warranted to overcome the strain on existing network capacity caused, in part, by rapid urban growth to the west of Ballarat.
"Optus have identified issues with local mobile network services in the Delacombe north area," the planning application states, citing the "current rapid growth and expansion" occurring in Delacombe. "[This] has created a strain on the current Optus network."
"Operators of telecommunications networks must constantly respond to increased demand on their existing infrastructure assets due to urban growth."
According to the application, however, the pressure on existing network capacity also owes to the rise in consumer demand for "improved speed and data", conceivably driven by the increasing popularity of streaming services, as well as altered work patterns since the pandemic's inception.
Either way, they are observations which correspond with recent reports in The Courier, exposing anecdotal evidence of poor network coverage in places including but not limited to Lucas.
Notably, the proposed telecommunications facility in Paddy's Drive would be made available to other telecommunication providers, such as Telstra, Vodafone or iiNet, thereby removing the need for residents to switch to Optus for better coverage.
"The facility has been specifically designed to accommodation co-location by others," the application states. "[It will be made] available to other mobile carriers in Australia, government agencies and other wireless service providers."
Planning permission is required because the proposed phone station is not a "low-impact" facility, meaning, in layman's terms, it is unlikely to be visually inconspicuous and may carry the risk of some community disruption.
The Courier was unable to confirm which suburbs, besides Delacombe, would benefit from the proposed build before deadline.
