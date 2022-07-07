A Central Highlands Football League blockbuster between Gordon and Springbank has been given another boost with a number of stars set to return for both sides.
In the Ballarat Football Netball League, finals favourites are welcoming the chance to get revenge as the competitions beings its reverse fixtures.
Advertisement
Matt Currill and David Brehaut discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
Watch below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.