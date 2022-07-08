Todd Finco is making a welcome return for Springbank.

Springbank or Gordon?

What a contest this will be in round 12 in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.

There's so much for this duo and many others to play for.

+Waubra and Buninyong have their sights on moving into the top eight.



+Learmonth wants to consolidate in the top eight.

+Rokewood-Corindhap and Bungaree are fighting to stay in the top eight and play finals.

+Beaufort is looking to end a run of defeats despite being hit hard by injuries.

All this and there are also some big names back from injury across the competition.

Here are the previews for all games:

SPRINGBANK V GORDON

Wallace Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 3, 2021 - Eagles 19.9 (123) d Tigers 6.9 (45)

SPRINGBANK (1st) 10 wins, 1 bye

GORDON (3rd) 9 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye

Springbank and Gordon clash in the most anticipated encounter of the CHFL season to date at Wallace on Saturday.

Up to two rounds ago, the Tigers and Eagles were shaping as clear favourites to contest this year's grand final.

Advertisement Ad

Each was unbeaten and had defeated potentially their biggest danger in Dunnstown.

They are still leading the pack, but not as clear cut anymore.

Skipton and Buninyong have seen to that by inflicting their first losses of the year - the Emus over Gordon and Bombers over Springbank - to bring them marginally back to the field.

Right now any of the top five - Springbank, Dunnstown, Gordon, Hepburn and Skipton - could almost certainly beat any other at their best.

So who can rightly claim to be premiership favourite?

That title, along with the Jimmy Toohey Shield, will go to the winner at Wallace - for the time being anyway.

Advertisement Ad

Gordon joint coach Adam Toohey said with an enormous rivalry between the clubs this was always a game chalked in to look forward to, no matter what the ladder positions.

With so much on the line, Toohey is expecting nothing less than a red-hot Springbank.

Gordon is getting back Mathew Stokes to partner his former Geelong teammate James Kelly, while Brad Hallam will make the commute from Queensland to line up. Jaymes Gorman is out with a hamstring strain.

Springbank is also going to be bolstered by the return of key players, including big goalkicking forward Zac Bozanich, full back Justin Simpson, Chris Quinlan, Kieran Kennedy and versatile Todd Finco after missing three rounds.

Whether important midfielder Kieran Maher, whjo has been named interchange, plays might be determined by a fitness test.

PREDICTION: Eagles

SKIPTON V CLUNES

Skipton Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 8, 2019 - Emus 21.13 (139) d Magpies 8.10 (58)

SKIPTON (5th) 8 wins, 3 losses

CLUNES (13th) 3 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye

Skipton will be eager to get back into winning form after dropping a game against Hepburn.

Having had the better of Gordon a week earlier, this gave back the ground the Emus had gained and they now have to re-start the push for a top four finish.

They will be buoyed by the return of Mitch Gilbert, who has not played since injuring a knee in round one.

He will undoubtedly take a while to hit his straps, but his inclusion adds depth and flexibility through the midfield.

Kane White also returns to the backline.

Advertisement Ad

Clunes is freshened up after a bye and strengthened by the return of Lachie Wrigley, Ryan Thompson and Dom Macur, with the latter two being late withdrawals last time the Magpies played.

PREDICTION: Emus

BALLAN V DUNNSTOWN

At Maddingley Park, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 13, 2019 - Towners 5.8 (38) d Blues 2.5 (17)

BALLAN (16th) 2 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw

DUNNSTOWN (2nd) 9 wins, 2 losses

If sitting second is not enough, Dunnstown is bringing back a swag of players to further strengthened its position.

The Towners will finally have the services of experienced defender Pat Britt.

One of their most important recruits this year, Britt arrived from Redan, but has managed only two appearances and plays for the first time since round three.

Dunnstown's defence has been enormous and he will make it even more imposing.

Advertisement Ad

Other big inclusions are Matt Bullus, who has not played since round five, Travis Parsons, Kain Dickson and Leighton Pigott.

Key forward Tom Wardell is out after just one game back while he waits on a diagnosis of more foot trouble.

The Dunnstown changes are going to make it even harder for Ballan, which is coming off what coach Tristan Batten described as its worst performance of the season in losing to Daylesford.

The Blues had trouble dealing with Daylesford's tall timber and it will not be any easier against the Towners with the likes of Will Henderson and Khyle Forde.

Ballan gets Austin Bongart back from suspension and Jeda Stone has been named after missing last round.

Daniel Neilsen looks to have recovered from an ankle issue which he suffered against Daylesford, but Lachlan Conlan has not come up after taking a knock.

Advertisement Ad

PREDICTION: Towners

CRESWICK V LEARMONTH

At Doug Lindsay Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 2, 2021 - Lakies 13.9 (87) d Wickers 5.5 (35)

CRESWICK (15th) 2 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye

LEARMONTH (7th) 6 wins, 5 losses

It was clear early in the season that wins were going to be hard to come by for Creswick.

Right now though the Wickers will feel that as a minimum they should have at least three wins on the board.

So where is that extra success going to come from now.

Coach Dean Romeril believes this week's clash with Learmonth and the Wickers' next two games against Waubra and Newlyn are winnable.

"The next three weeks will be a good stepping stone to next season.

Advertisement Ad

"It's an opportunity for us to show we can match it with these guys and then build from there," Romeril said.

They will have to do it against the Lakies without the promising Dane-Francis Whitfield (concussion) and Max Phillips (unavailable).

However, Ryan Cox is back as is Clint Robinson.

Learmonth will not be harbouring any thoughts of losing.

The Lakies have put themselves in a position that they now have one hand on a finals berth.

They are not about to slip up, with Will Green showing what a valuable pick up he was this season to line up alongside Brenton Powell, Tom McKechnie, Nick Martin, Jarryd Graham and James Laidlaw.

Advertisement Ad

Learmonth coach Nick Willox remains on the sidelines with hamstring sorensss.

PREDICTION: Lakies

CARNGHAM-LINTON v WAUBRA

At Snake Valley Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 10, 2021 - Roos 21.14 (140) d Saints 8.5 (53)

CARNGHAM-LINTON (17th) 0 wins, 10 losses, 1 bye

WAUBRA (9th) 5 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye

Waubra's push towards a place in the top eight will gain further momentum with a big group of players returning to face Carngham-Linton.

The Roos regain Hayden Hughes, Ethan Kennedy, Tom Nash, Austin Murphy and Caleb McGrath

Connor Friend and Geordie Lukich still need more time.

Waubra sits ninth and will move into the top eight if Newlyn defeats Bungaree.

Advertisement Ad

Roos coach Matt James said it was important to now get some stability at the selection table and continue to play consistently well.

As hard as it is, Carngham-Linton just has to press on.

The Saints are getting to the toughest part of a season for a team taking heavy hits every week.

It is hard to see their fortunes turning around this season.

All they can do is get out there and get their hands on the football as much as possible, and perhaps have the better of a quarter or two.

Chris Morcombe is back after missing a week, replacing Zane Ross (hamstring).

Advertisement Ad

Saints coach Clayton Scoble said hopefully in coming weeks they would get back Mitch Giddings.

PREDICTION: Roos

BUNGAREE V NEWLYN

At Bungaree Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 17, 2021- Demons 7.9 (51) d Cats 7.7 (49)

BUNGAREE (8th) 5 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye

NEWLYN (1th) 3 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye

Newlyn gets an opportunity to have a major say in the shape of the top eight.

The Cats can put Bungaree on the outer.

Other than some pride, a win is not going to have a major impact on Newlyn's season - although every win is important as they showed against Beaufort last time out.

Newlyn does have some big losses to cover though.

Advertisement Ad

Chris Carey returns to Sandringham in the VFL, and in a double blow has lost Sean Willmott for the season with a broken leg and has had Fraser Hay also suffer a suspected leg fracture.

They regain Leo Bell and Connor Long, who provide needed experience.

If coach Chris Banwell tcan lift hem to another success here, the Cats will get an opportunity in coming weeks to get a real run going.

Only a few points separated these sides last season and this match-up has the potential to be another tight one.

Three losses in a row have made it tough for Bungaree.

And it is going to be even harder to stop the rot without its best player and skipper Andrew Milroy, who has spent time in hospital with an infected leg.

Advertisement Ad

Ambrose Gillett is also out after being hospitalised.

The Demons' finals hopes are hanging by a thread after being unable to put away the teams they needed to.

Bungaree has shown enough for coach Ryan Waight to expect a win, but it is going to have to play right up to its best with the likes of Lachie Thornton, Matt Geary, and Aaron and Noah Browning leading from the front.

PREDICTION: Demons

BEAUFORT V BUNINYONG

at Goldfields Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 7, 2019 - Bombers 8.5 (53) d Crows 3.8 (26)

BEAUFORT (11th) 4 wins, 6 losses, 1 bye

BUNINYONG (10th) 4 wins, 6 losses, 1 bye

Can Beaufort rediscover some early season form and stop the charging Buninyong?

After five losses in a row, the Crows are facing an uphill battle.

Advertisement Ad

While turning things around is not insurmountable, injuries are not helping

Josh McDermott, Jayden Orr and Richard Zelencich have fallen foul to hamstring trouble, and Michael Todd is out with an ankle injury to join the likes of joint Brendan Howard (hamstring) and Damien Day (ankle) sidelined.

By its own admission Beaufort was flat in losing to Newlyn last round.

This is still have a chance for redemption.

It is going to go down to effort as they get back Sam Broadbent and look to some youngsters to provide some energy.

The Bombers have re-energised their season and within the space of two weeks have put finals back on the agenda.

Advertisement Ad

Tyrone Ross, Jarrod Rogers and Jayke Arnold have been the players to provide some spark and the win over Springbank leaves no doubt the belief is back.

Still no Geoff Lovett though, but there isvtime for him to make an impact in the weeks ahead.

PREDICTION: Bombers

ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V HEPBURN

At Rokewood Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 13, 2019 - Burras 10.17 (77) d Hoppers 2.3 (15)

ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP (6th) 6 wins, 5 losses

HEPBURN (4th) 8 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye

Rokewood-Corindhap's quest to play finals for the first time in the CHFL is on shaky ground.

Losses to Waubra, Buninyong and Gordon in the past four rounds have the Grasshoppers looking like they are going to struggle to stay in top eight.

The defeats at the hands of Waubra and Buninyong - sides they beat last season - hurt most as these now look poised to take Rokewood-Corindhap's spot.

Advertisement Ad

Lose to the favoured Hepburn and the Hoppers will only be percentage inside the top eight.

They need a big scalp.

Rokewood-Corindhap has not been able to put a settled side on the park all season.

There are more changes, but this time there is a positive with experienced ruckman Ed Denouden back as well as Pat Lakin.

Hepburn is going about its business in a no fuss manner.

After lowering their colours to Dunnstown and Gordon, the Burras had an important win over Skipton to get back in the top four.

Advertisement Ad

Securing the double chance is their main priority and they are showing enough to put them in the hunt.

Coach Mitch Banner said this was probably the first week of the season that the Burras had not had any new injury concerns - just what was needed at this stage of the season.

Young defender Zac Kupsch is back and Banner expects him to be followed by a few others in coming weeks.

PREDICTION: Burras