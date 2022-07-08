The Courier

Powerhouses get key players back | CHFL round 12 game-by-game

DB
By David Brehaut
July 8 2022 - 12:00am
Todd Finco is making a welcome return for Springbank.

Springbank or Gordon?

What a contest this will be in round 12 in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.

There's so much for this duo and many others to play for.

+Waubra and Buninyong have their sights on moving into the top eight.

+Learmonth wants to consolidate in the top eight.

+Rokewood-Corindhap and Bungaree are fighting to stay in the top eight and play finals.

+Beaufort is looking to end a run of defeats despite being hit hard by injuries.

All this and there are also some big names back from injury across the competition.

Here are the previews for all games:

SPRINGBANK V GORDON

Wallace Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 3, 2021 - Eagles 19.9 (123) d Tigers 6.9 (45)

SPRINGBANK (1st) 10 wins, 1 bye

GORDON (3rd) 9 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye

Springbank and Gordon clash in the most anticipated encounter of the CHFL season to date at Wallace on Saturday.

