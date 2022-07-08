Luke Davidson will stay on as senior non-playing coach of Clunes in the Central Highlands Football League for another two years.
The Geelong-based Davidson is in his first season in the role after joining the Magpies as a player in 2018.
He retired as a player at the end of 2021 after one year as an assistant coach.
Davidson said a major objective when he took on the job was to create an environment that everyone enjoyed.
"I think that is showing. I enjoy it so that's why I've decided to commit early and allow time to focus on getting the player group committed for 2023.
"It's been a tremendous buy-in from the playing group. I've thanked them for their hard work."
Clunes has gone from one win in 2018 when Davidson arrived and the same record in 2019 to five wins from 11 games in a COVID-19 shortened 2021 and three wins to date this season.
Davidson said one of the advances this year had been the ability to minimise margins in losses.
"We had a few 100-point blow-outs last year, but that hasn't happened this season.
"We've been right in games we thought would be close.
"We might have let a few slip, but that's just part of the learning curve with a young team," he said.
"People go to a club to have fun. That's when you get the best out of people. That's shown this year."
Davidson has no doubt Clunes is tracking in the right direction
"We have a solid group which is largely prepared to stick together through this process.
"In the past few years we have had to recruit to replace what we've lost.
"Hopefully for next year we can actually top up keep most of our list and what we now have in place," he said.
Clunes sits 13th on the ladder and continues its campaign against Skipton at Skipton on Saturday.
Its wins have been over Creswick, Ballan and Buninyong.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
