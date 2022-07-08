Taste of potential finals match-ups | BFNL A Grade preview

Though the post-season remains six weeks away, the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade competition gets its first taste of the match-ups that could take place once finals arrive.
Darley and Melton South meet with the winner set to move clear in second place.
The Panthers were 14-goal victors when the sides last played, which was the Devils' only loss for eight rounds until they fell to North Ballarat, 56-40, last weekend.
Melton South returns from the bye and is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season, a heavy 32-goal loss to the top-of-the-table Roosters.
Defender Melissa Oloamanu, captain Soli Ropati, and shooter Illiseva Sovau were all missing on that day but are expected to make the trip to Darley.
Oloamanu, a VNL Championship star, looms as a massive inclusion to combat in-form Devils shooter Rebecca Hicks.
Elsewhere, Ballarat hosts East Point, both needing a win to stay in touch with the finals race.
The two share 14 points, the Swans in eighth place and the Roos in seventh, two points off the top six.
Ballarat was a seven-goal winner in round six, helped by a best-on-court performance from Amy Waters.
The Swans have not won a game since and are coming off a two-week break, while the Roos are looking to snap a two-match losing streak.
A match between Redan and Sebastopol completes the round.
The Lions were seven-goal winners in the reverse fixture but will face a Burra outfit high on confidence after two-straight wins.
Redan sits fourth, six points off Darley and Melton South, and two wins clear of Lake Wendouree.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
