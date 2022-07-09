Ballarat Grammar theatre students have been hard at work these school holidays preparing for their 2022 school musical Grease.
For Sophia Litras, who plays Sandy, it will be her last school musical and she says she is feeling both excited and nervous.
"I am happy because everything is coming together and it is looking so cool," she said.
"But I am also like 'ahh, this is my last one'."
Playing opposite her in the role of Danny is Joe Appleton. After this musical he will have one more opportunity to perform next year.
"I feel like throughout the years, especially if you have done it since you are in year seven, there is a lot of camaraderie and a lot of connections that you have formed over the years," he said.
"Saying goodbye to the year 12s is probably going to be quite sad for a lot of people.
"One thing that has been challenging this week is we are working with a much bigger set and a much more elaborate stage design than we have in previous years.
"It is proving to be quite hard with the set moving and the set rattling, but I think we will get there with persistence."
Taking on such a well known show like Grease has been a little intimidating for the cast, especially since there have been some changes to the show to keep it relevant for a modern audience.
"We are taking on a big classic and making it our own," assistant director Holly Douglas said.
"We have to work out how much we want to change and how much we want to stick to the Grease that everyone is going to know and love."
Sophia said they have balanced both what the society at the time would have been like as well as being cautious about the stereotypes that are portrayed in the show.
"We want to portray what it is like to be a teenager, what it is like to fall in love and wanting to fit in," she said.
Ballarat Grammar will take to the stage on Thursday July 14 for a four show run, with tickets available online now.
