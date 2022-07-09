The Courier
What's on

Ballarat Grammar students take to the stage in a reimagined version of Grease the musical

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADS: Sophia Litras and Joe Appleton play Sandy and Danny in Ballarat Grammar's rendition of Grease.

Ballarat Grammar theatre students have been hard at work these school holidays preparing for their 2022 school musical Grease.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.