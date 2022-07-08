The Courier

Ballarat City FC prepares for a season-defining NPL3 match-up against Springvale

By Edward Holland
July 8 2022 - 3:00am
City FC goalkeeper Cameron Watters. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Ballarat City FC prepares for a do-or-die NPL3 clash against Springvale on Saturday, as both sides look to avoid relegation and claim the full three points to keep their season alive.

