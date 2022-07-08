Ballarat City FC prepares for a do-or-die NPL3 clash against Springvale on Saturday, as both sides look to avoid relegation and claim the full three points to keep their season alive.
The White Eagles and City FC have been locked in a tight battle for 10th place since May, with 11th place set to be relegated alongside last-placed Whittlesea Ranges.
With Springvale currently two points clear of City FC, it means Saturday's clash at Morshead Park is a must-win for City FC which faces a tough run home to end its NPL3 season.
The two sides last met in April under unique circumstances, going head-to-head twice in an NPL3 fixture and an Australia Cup tie just four days apart.
City FC recorded a 4-1 win at home in the Australia Cup match-up, its biggest win over an NPL3 opponent all year, before Springvale responded with its own 4-1 victory to claim the three NPL3 points.
City FC heads in to the round 16 clash off the back of two thumping defeats to Box Hill United (5-1) and Melbourne City (5-nil) while Springvale recorded a shock win over fourth-placed Western United, its first win in four weeks, to jump above City FC in the standings.
If City FC is unable to walk away from Saturday's match-up with three points, the 11th placed side faces a tough run to end the season when it will be desperate for points.
Plenty is on the line in the season-defining Morshead Park affair, as Ballarat City FC hosts Springvale at 3pm on Saturday.
