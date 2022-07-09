Would you like your family or loved ones to be involved in the recruitment process when you are looking for a new job?
Mars Wrigley have created this as an option after they conducted a survey of 1,000 workers outside of the company.
"Life is far greater than just what you do at work," said HR director Katy Halliwell.
"While it is an important part (of your life) there is no doubt about it, there is also so much to life than work."
Ms Halliwell said the survey was created to understand what had changed for workers since the pandemic.
They found when moving jobs a partner or spouse's opinion is an important factor when weighing up a job for about 70 per cent of the people surveyed.
"Which makes sense when you think about it, it is a big life decision you are obviously going to ask somebody who you care about and you value their opinion," she said.
"It is a really tough talent market out there at the moment, partly because of COVID-19 and the great realignment."
Family members for loved ones would have the opportunity to record or write questions for the employers at the online application stage.
"We will go through the one or the 10 questions that the loved one has submitted and make sure we are addressing those queries or answering those questions as part of the recruitment process," Ms Halliwell said.
She imagined the process could include questions from a child to see if their parents would be able to go to a soccer game on Wednesday at 4.30pm or from a partner wanting to inquire about the company's flexible work practices.
"We want to provide the flexibility to our candidates and employees to make sure they feel comfortable to bring their whole self to work," Ms Halliwell said.
"Sometimes our loved ones can ask the questions and bring clarity to the questions that we need to ask as part of this process.
"It is not compulsory but we thought it was a good opportunity to make sure that people can ask all of the questions that they have, rather than just work related and specific questions about the job."
Mars Wrigley worker Kathryn Pearce said creating a balance between her work life and family life involves a lot of communication with everyone involved.
"There are so many factors that will inevitably influence our decisions to embark on a career and I think input from family is incredibly important in that process," she said in a statement.
"Satisfaction and gratification at work will inevitably filter back into the home and our personal lives."
Communication not only with family but also with her colleagues and managers is also important for Ms Pearce.
"Being clear on expectations with my line manager and also my peers certainly drive a healthier work life balance for us all," she said.
"I think work life balance really is the key to enabling a career that you really love."
