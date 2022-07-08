The Sebastopol Vikings come into Saturday's Fawkner match-up off the back of a drought-breaking victory over Diamond Valley, as the 10th placed side looks to prove it belongs in State League 2 North-West.
It was the Vikings' first win since round eight as they suddenly found themselves stuck in a relegation battle against Point Cook and Diamond Valley, but now the club will be eager to build on the momentum from the season-changing round 16 victory.
The Vikings, who got off to a slow start this season, recorded their first win of the year against Fawkner back in round six in a thrilling 1-nil victory.
Laurence 'Santo' Tombe slotted a 93rd minute game-winner for the Vikings as the win set up a four-game unbeaten streak for Sebastopol.
The Vikings will be hoping to replicate a streak like that following Saturday's contest, with just five points between seventh and 11th place on the ladder leaving the door open for a strong finish to the season.
A win on Saturday could see Sebastopol jump Point Cook in the standings, but with Point Cook hosting the eighth-placed Western Eagles, a win would close the gap to one of the two sides for the Vikings.
Fawkner, which has suffered just the six losses this season, fell 2-1 to undefeated Westvale Olympic FC in round 16 after a late goal to the top-of-the-table side.
It means Fawkner now sits two games outside the top-two and will be motivated to walk away from the Sebastopol clash with the full three points.
Though the Vikings, who once looked a chance for a top-four finish, will have to settle for a lower-ladder finish than they once hoped, there is still plenty to play for with a relatively easy run home.
The 10th placed Sebastopol Vikings host Fawkner SC, which sits third, at 3pm at St Georges Reserve on Saturday.
