The Sebastopol Vikings exciting end to the season begins against an in-form Fawkner SC

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 8 2022 - 9:30am
The Sebastopol Vikings come into Saturday's Fawkner match-up off the back of a drought-breaking victory over Diamond Valley, as the 10th placed side looks to prove it belongs in State League 2 North-West.

